Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner Launches "America 250 Lookbook Centennial Edition"

The Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner logo represents our commitment to the art of garment preservation. As a premier couture cleaner, we combine technical precision with artisanal care to protect and restore high-end fashion, textiles, and historic artifacts. The cover of Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner’s new lookbook, showcasing a lifetime of expertise in restoring and preserving historic American textiles, military artifacts, vintage apparel, and luxury leather goods.

Highlighting a Century of Textile Preservation and Craftsmanship

"We have never been interested in competing with standard practices, because we believe that extraordinary treasures require extraordinary devotion.” — Chuck Horst, President, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner announces the release of its America 250 Lookbook Centennial Edition. The curated publication showcases the Horst family's heritage in textile and leather care, as well as museum-quality restorations of historic American artifacts.

The lookbook highlights the artisan preservation methods used to save irreplaceable items from decay, bridging historical utility with modern conservation science.

The America 250 Lookbook Centennial Edition can be viewed online at https://issuu.com/margaretscleaners/docs/margaret_s_celebrates_america_250_historical_heirl

A Multi-Generational Legacy of Preservation

The Horst family's journey in textile care spans over a century, from turn-of-the-century horse-and-buggy laundry routes in Ohio to global couture standards in Southern California. Since taking ownership of the garment care boutique founded by Margaret Clutter in La Jolla in 1953, the family has expanded the business under the long-term vision of Chairman John Horst. Today, led by President Chuck Horst, Margaret's employs nearly 100 specialists and artisans. The company serves luxury fashion houses, private collectors, and museums nationwide.

Preserving the Threads of American History

The Centennial Edition lookbook details remarkable restorations by Margaret’s conservation team, including before-and-after case files:

The Living History of an American Heirloom: A specialized stain-removal and stabilization process for a vintage 50-star American flag, preventing structural degradation caused by old acidic stains.

The Historic Grey Cloak: A museum-grade stabilization of a mid-19th-century custom military cloak, featuring fiber reinforcement and vegetable-dye protection.

Lakota Style Beaded Buckskin Dress: A late-19th to early-20th-century Plains Indian woman's dress restored using non-aqueous hand conservation methods to preserve the fragile hide and glass seed beads.

World War II Artifacts: The preservation of fabric Escape & Evasion maps, a Coast Guard Sweetheart pillow cover, and a paratrooper-worn M-1944 "Ike" Field Jacket.

Cinematic Costume Restoration: The restoration of the emerald green evening gown worn by Liza Minnelli in Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film New York, New York, designed by Theadora Van Runkle.

Bringing Museum-Quality Care to Every Closet: Clean By Mail®

While Margaret’s operates five premier physical boutiques across Southern California—including its San Diego Headquarters, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, and Del Mar locations—the company serves clients across the United States through its CleanByMail® program. By pairing proprietary digital tracking software with shipping logistics through over 4,900 UPS Store® locations, collectors and families can access couture care and leather restoration nationwide.

"We have never been interested in competing with standard practices, because we believe that extraordinary treasures require extraordinary devotion," states Chuck Horst, President. "Our contribution to the preservation of fashion and American history remains absolute."

About Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner

Founded on a legacy dating back over a century and operating under Margaret’s name since 1953, Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner is a nationally recognized leader in couture apparel care, bridal gown preservation, leather and footwear repair, and historical textile conservation.

Media Contact

Katia Graytok, CMO

Contact for Media, PR & Communications

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

Email: katiag@margarets.com

Website: www.margarets.com

Introduction to Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

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