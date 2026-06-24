Live-Fire Grilling Becomes a $4.8 Billion Market Opportunity. The TAGWOOD Tour bringing Argentine open-fire tradition

Family and Friends Barbecue in San Diego TAGWOOD BBQ with John Bosco and Lauri Bosco in Colorado Barbecue with Paul Hobbs - TAGWOOD Tour

The TAGWOOD TOUR unites real customers, Michelin-starred chefs, families, and communities around the fire across three states and eight cities in the U.S

We went to California to cook for the people who already believe in what we do — and to prove that live-fire cooking is always better when it happens in someone's home, around people who matter.” — Walter Afonso, Founder, TAGWOOD

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for premium outdoor cooking reaches record levels, TAGWOOD, the Argentine-style live-fire grill brand rooted in the asado tradition, has launched the TAGWOOD TOUR — a California content series and the centerpiece of its expanded Ambassador Program designed to show how open-fire cooking transforms everyday gatherings into unforgettable experiences.

THE MARKET: A NATION GATHERING AROUND THE FIRE

The live-fire grilling movement is no longer a niche. According to industry research, the U.S. barbecue grill market was valued at $3.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% (Research and Markets, 2025). Globally, the market is expected to surpass $8.1 billion by 2033, with North America accounting for 57% of all revenue.

Consumer engagement is at an all-time high. The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) reports that 80% of U.S. homeowners now own a grill or smoker — up from 64% in 2019 — and 63% of those owners use their grills year-round. In 2024, more than 60 million U.S. households were expected to engage in some form of outdoor grilling.

The Western United States is among the fastest-growing regions in the category, with the West posting a 4.03% CAGR through 2031 — outpacing the national average (Mordor Intelligence, 2026). California's mild, near year-round climate makes it a uniquely fertile ground for live-fire culture. Whether in the wine country of Northern California, the coastal communities of San Diego, or the culinary hubs of Los Angeles, grilling has become as much a social ritual as a cooking method.

The shift is especially pronounced among younger demographics. Millennials represent the largest outdoor cooking buyer segment as of Q4 2025 (OpenBrand Market Insights), and research from the Houzz 2024 U.S. Outdoor Trends Study found that 65% of Millennials are investing in outdoor kitchen upgrades including premium grills — with 76% of this generation planning outdoor living purchases in 2025. At the same time, live-fire techniques like wood-fired and wood-grilled are among the fastest-growing prep methods on U.S. restaurant menus, up 23% and 5% respectively over the past four years (Datassential MenuTrends).

THE TAGWOOD AMBASSADOR TOUR: EIGHT CITIES, ONE FIRE

The TAGWOOD TOUR was a culinary journey across the United States led by Walter Afonso, creator of TAGWOOD grills, and pitmaster Matias Casotto of 1415 ASADO. The premise was as simple as it was powerful: travel the country, visit the people who cook on TAGWOOD grills every day, and light a fire in their own backyards. The result was something far greater than a content series.

Key Stops Along the Tour

Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The tour opened at the Bosco family home with an intimate backyard asado, setting the tone for everything that followed: fire, family, and the unhurried pleasure of cooking for people you care about.

Sebastopol, California. The team cooked for more than 100 staff members at the prestigious Paul Hobbs Winery to celebrate the end of the harvest season. The TAGWOOD grill became the centerpiece of an end-of-season tradition that honored both the land and the people who work it.

Redwood City, California. A cozy gathering at the home of Christopher and Julie Moore brought together about 20 friends and family members for an afternoon of stories, laughter, and live-fire cooking. The visit captured the everyday warmth that defines the TAGWOOD customer experience.

San Diego, California. At the home of John and Shannon Donkins, the asado became an educational moment. Guests gathered around the grill to learn about and taste traditional Argentine cuts — including vacío — discovering how heritage, technique, and flavor intersect in every TAGWOOD cook.

Central Valley, California. A stop at Hilltop Winery with Chef Pablo Rana brought a fresh creative energy to the tour. Chef Rana made the TAGWOOD grill the centerpiece of a completely new open-fire culinary project, illustrating how the brand inspires innovation as much as it honors tradition.

Culver City, California. The tour closed at the home of Michelin-starred chef Kevin Meehan, owner of Kali Restaurant in Hollywood. Cooking premium beef for a room of serious palates and food professionals, Walter and Matias felt the weight of every degree of heat — and delivered. The evening stood as a testament to what Argentine live-fire cooking can achieve when tradition meets world-class talent.

THE AMBASSADOR PROGRAM: COMMUNITY AS THE CORE

The TAGWOOD TOUR is the most visible expression of TAGWOOD's broader Ambassador Program — a structured initiative designed to identify, elevate, and connect individuals who embody the spirit of live-fire cooking. Ambassadors include home cooks, professional chefs, content creators, and community hosts who share a common belief: that the best gatherings happen around the fire.

What distinguishes TAGWOOD's approach is its authenticity. Rather than building a network of influencers measured by follower counts, the program centers on real stories from real people — customers who have integrated TAGWOOD grills into their lives and are willing to share that experience with their communities.

The California tour underscores TAGWOOD's strategic intent. As the Western U.S. emerges as the country's most dynamic region for live-fire culture — blending Santa Maria-style oak traditions in Northern California with the multicultural grilling influences of Southern California — TAGWOOD is positioning itself not only as a premium product, but as the cultural anchor of a movement.

Throughout the eight cities, one message remained consistent: TAGWOOD is more than a grill. It is a gathering point where design, precision, Argentine tradition, and community converge around the fire.

TAGWOOD Tour

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.