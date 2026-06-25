R2 Technologies Announces Key Collaborations Supporting Global Expansion of Glacial® Skin

New clinical, commercial, and skincare collaborations support continued adoption of R2’s CryoAesthetics® platform across medical aesthetics markets.

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Q2 2026 — R2 Technologies, Inc. (“R2”), a global leader in CryoAesthetics® medical devices, today announced several strategic collaborations supporting the continued expansion of its flagship platform, Glacial® Skin. The collaborations span international commercialization, multi-location medical spa adoption, physician education, and skincare protocol development, reflecting growing interest in temperature-controlled, non-invasive skin treatment technologies.

COLLABORATION-DRIVEN MARKET EXPANSION

Glacial® Skin continues to gain visibility among aesthetic physicians, medical spas, distributors, and skincare partners seeking differentiated treatment options that align with today’s demand for natural-looking, non-invasive, and skin-health-focused outcomes. R2’s recent collaborations are designed to strengthen clinical education, support practice integration, and expand access to Glacial® Skin treatments in select U.S. and international markets.

“𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮 𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘎𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭® 𝘚𝘬𝘪𝘯,” said Tim Holt, CEO of R2 Technologies. “𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘱𝘩𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘴, 𝘱𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴, 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘴𝘦𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘰𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘯 𝘴𝘬𝘪𝘯 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩. 𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘺, 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴.”

STRATEGIC GLOBAL AND COMMERCIAL COLLABORATIONS

Recent milestones supporting Glacial® Skin’s broader commercial ecosystem include:

• International Market Collaboration: R2 continues to work with Huadong Medicine to support commercial development for Glacial® Skin in China and other strategic international markets. The collaboration is intended to expand access to R2’s CryoAesthetics® platform through established regional expertise and market infrastructure.

• National Medical Spa Integration: R2 is collaborating with VIO Med Spa, a rapidly expanding U.S. medical spa network with more than 60 locations across the United States. The collaboration supports integration of Glacial® Skin within a multi-location practice model and reflects increasing demand for clinically driven, scalable aesthetic solutions. VIO Med Spa was recently named Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® #1 Med Spa Franchise for three consecutive years, further reinforcing the strength of the collaboration.



SUPPORTED BY LEADING MEDICAL EXPERTS AND EDUCATORS

Glacial® Skin is supported by scientific founders and recognized physicians, including Dr. Rox Anderson, Dr. Dieter Manstein, Dr. Henry Chan, Dr. Paul Friedman, and Dr. Taryn Murray.

R2 has also expanded its engagement with aesthetic physicians, educators, innovators, and practitioners, including Dr. Barry DiBernardo, Dr. Jason Pozner, Dr. Alan Durkin, Dr. Chris Robb, Dr. Farid Kazem, Dr. Christine Dierickx, Dr. Karla Limon, Sarah Hamilton, RN, Erika Barry, RN, and Savanna Boda. Together with a broader network of Glacialist Ambassadors, these leaders support clinical education, practice development, and best-practice sharing across the Glacial® Skin community.

ECOSYSTEM EVOLUTION: GLACIAL® GLOSS SIGNATURE COLLECTION PROTOCOLS

R2 is also introducing Glacial® Gloss Signature Collection Protocols in 2026, a suite of treatment frameworks designed to pair Glacial® Skin’s temperature-controlled technology with selected topical skincare regimens. Initial skincare collaborations include Face Reality® Skincare, Senté, and Renée Rouleau Professional Skin Care, along with a dedicated East Asia Glacial® Gloss Signature protocol focused on luminosity and skin tone appearance.

The protocols are intended to help providers personalize treatment workflows for a range of common skin concerns, including visible redness, acne-related irritation, and overall skin luminosity. By combining controlled cooling with carefully selected topical steps, the Glacial® Gloss framework gives practices a structured, repeatable approach for delivering skin-health-focused treatments with minimal disruption to patients’ daily routines.

About R2 Technologies headquartered in Dublin, Calif., R2 Technologies, Inc. is a leader in CryoAesthetics®, utilizing advanced cold-temperature technologies to deliver non-invasive skin treatment solutions.

To learn more about R2 Technologies, treatment offerings, and providers, visit www.glacialskin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Davia Kroboth

R2 Technologies, Inc.

(925) 378-4400

marketing@glacialskin.com

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