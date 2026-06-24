Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning Offers Pool Heat Pump Service in Bellport, NY

A pool heat pump beside an inground pool in a Bellport, New York backyard. Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning services pool heat pumps across Suffolk County.

An East Patchogue HVAC contractor now offers refrigerant-certified pool heat pump service to Bellport, covering Hayward, Pentair, AquaCal and Raypak.

A pool heat pump is the same refrigerant circuit we diagnose every day on houses. We carry the certifications and the manufacturer tools, so we find the actual fault, not guess at parts.” — Andrew Blom, Co-Owner, Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning

EAST PATCHOGUE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning, a local HVAC contractor based in East Patchogue, New York, is now offering pool heat pump service and repair to homeowners in Bellport and the surrounding Suffolk County communities as pool season reaches its peak.

Pool heat pump problems tend to surface right when the pool opens. The equipment sits idle through the Long Island winter, water chemistry shifts, sensors drift, and small refrigerant leaks develop while the unit is off. The first warm weekend is usually when a homeowner finds out the water is not heating. Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning services all four major brands found on Long Island pools, Hayward, Pentair, AquaCal, and Raypak, and diagnoses faults with manufacturer service tools rather than swapping parts until something works.

The company's view is that a pool heat pump is, mechanically, a heat pump. It uses the same compressor, refrigerant circuit, controls, and sensors as the home heat pumps and ductless mini splits its technicians work on every day. The difference is a titanium water-side heat exchanger in place of an air coil. Because the underlying machine is the same, an HVAC contractor with EPA Section 608 refrigerant certification and board-level diagnostic training is often better equipped to repair a pool heat pump than a general pool-service company. Homeowners in Bellport looking for pool heat pump service can reach the company by text or phone at 631-209-7090.

"Most pool companies do great work on pumps, filters, and plumbing, but a heat pump is our world, not theirs," said Andrew Blom, co-owner of Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning. "It is the same refrigerant circuit we diagnose every day on houses. We carry the certifications and the manufacturer tools, so instead of guessing at parts we find the actual fault and quote it flat rate before we touch anything."

Most pool heat pump repairs are completed in a single visit. When a unit is near the end of its life, typically 10 to 15 years on Long Island depending on water chemistry, the company provides both a repair number and a replacement number so the homeowner can decide, and it installs replacement units when that is the better call. More information is available at https://www.patchogue.ac/services/pool-heat-pump-service.

About Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning

Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning is a local, owner-operated heating and cooling company based in East Patchogue, New York. The company provides residential HVAC services including heat pump installation, central air installation, AC and heating repair, ductless mini-splits, pool heat pump service, and maintenance plans to homeowners in Patchogue and the surrounding Suffolk County communities on Long Island. Learn more at https://www.patchogue.ac.

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