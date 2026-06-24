Jewish National Fund-USA Launches New Israel Travel Opportunities for Young Professionals

Sprinkled in between the fun, they’ll be supporting farmers, connecting with local residents, and helping to rebuild communities in Israel’s North and South.” — Aly Robinson

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewish National Fund-USA is inviting young adults in their 20s and 30s to experience Israel in a meaningful, unforgettable way through its upcoming JNFuture Beyond the Guidebook ” Israel trips — immersive, elevated, and financially accessible experiences that go beyond the traditional tourist track.The three new travel opportunities are intended for returning visitors who share a passion for Zionism and are seeking to deepen their connection to the land and people of Israel. Participants will get exclusive access to the people, places, and projects helping to secure Israel’s future while reveling in the Instagram-worthy views at every stop.In addition to exploring some of the popular sites, these curated trips offer the perfect blend of adventure with a behind-the-scenes look into Israeli history and culture. Travelers will get to uncover hidden sites, explore the country’s diverse culinary and art scenes, and engage with Israeli locals in meaningful and purposeful ways.The three “Beyond the Guidebook” tracks offered are:• Couples Israel Experience, for participants in their 20s and 30s, taking place August 16-22, 2026• 20s Israel Adventure, for participants in their 20s taking place December 27, 2026-January 2, 2027• 30s Israel Getaway, for participants in their 30s, taking place December 27, 2026-January 2, 2027“These highly subsidized experiences are designed for young professionals who have already encountered the magic of their first time in Israel and left wanting more,” said Jewish National Fund-USA’s New York JNFuture Education Chair Aly Robinson. “They want to recreate the feeling of inspiration and connection with peers, but they don’t want a ‘rinse and repeat’ trip visiting the same locations. Jewish National Fund-USA is offering a true backstage pass to what we call ‘Israel 2.0.’”Travelers will take part in a wide range of activities on each trip, including exploring art galleries in Tel Aviv, participating in a chocolate-making workshop, embarking on a jeep tour through the Ramon Crater, and hiking through the country’s breathtaking northern region, often referred to as the “Tuscany of Israel.” Participants will also have the opportunity to volunteer with a youth-led program dedicated to safeguarding Israel’s land and farms, while experiencing the country’s diverse culinary landscape and vibrant nightlife.“What distinguishes these experiences is their intentionality,” added Robinson. “Participants aren’t simply revisiting Israel—they’re engaging with it in a more substantive, hands-on way that has real impact. Sprinkled in between the fun, they’ll be supporting farmers, connecting with local residents, and helping to rebuild communities in Israel’s North and South while gaining insight into the people, communities, and initiatives shaping the country today."Jewish National Fund-USA is offering additional discounted rates for members of JNFuture, the organization’s community of young philanthropists ages 22-40 who share a commitment and passion for Israel. All trips will also include high-end accommodations, airport transportation, and most meals. Full itineraries and trip dates vary by program.For more information or to register, visit jnf.org/yptours or contact Rachel Adams at radams@jnf.org or 212-879-9305 x249.###About Jewish National Fund-USAFor 125 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has helped strengthen the land and people of Israel by investing in the communities, infrastructure, and leadership that shape the country’s future. Our work is focused on making Israel’s North and South places where families can build full, vibrant lives with access to medical care, emergency response, water solutions, parks, playgrounds, jobs, and economic opportunity. Working with our donors and partners, we support underpopulated communities, help attract new residents, improve quality of life, and create the conditions for long-term growth. Our work reaches beyond projects on the ground. Through education, travel, and leadership opportunities, we connect Americans of all ages to Israel in meaningful and lasting ways. That vision continues with the World Zionist Village in Be’er Sheva, a global center that will bring people together to live, learn, lead, and strengthen the next generation of Zionist leadership. From urgent relief to long-term transformation, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping build a stronger future for Israel and creating lasting legacies for generations to come. Learn more at jnf.org.

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