Virtuoso Data Shows Canadians Trading Volume for Value: Longer, Higher-Spend Trips Are Driving a Strong Summer 2026

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New data from Virtuoso , the leading global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, reveals that Canadian travellers are reshaping the summer season, prioritizing longer, higher-value trips that are driving strong growth. While demand for travel to the United States has softened, the travellers who are going are spending significantly more, and Canadian summer travel overall is pacing well ahead of last year.Canadian Travel: Steady Demand, Stronger TripsCanadian travel from January through April remained resilient, defined by an increased length of stay and spend per trip. Bookings rose nine percent, while room nights grew 15 percent – a clear signal that travellers are staying longer. Together with a 24 percent increase in sales, Virtuoso’s data shows trips pricing higher across the board than a year ago.Year-to-date, bookings are in line with last year, while hotel room nights are up seven percent and sales have risen 18 percent. Extended trip duration at higher rates indicates the continued prioritization of luxury experiences, with price not being a deterrent.Travel to the U.S.: Bolstered by RatesCanadian travel to the United States is continuing a pattern of rate-driven growth, with softening demand offset by higher spending per trip. Looking at hotel stays from January through April, bookings decreased by seven percent and room nights declined six percent year-over-year, yet sales rose 19 percent, powered by a 29 percent jump in average daily rate to US$671.The year-to-date figures tell the same story, only more pronounced. Hotel bookings to the U.S. are down 11 percent and room nights are off 12 percent, while production has climbed 33 percent on the back of a 36 percent increase in average daily rate, which now stands at US$834.Summer 2026: Pacing Well AheadWith June travel already underway, summer is shaping up to be exceptionally strong. For travel between June and August, bookings are up 26 percent and room nights have increased by 21 percent, while sales are pacing a notable 45 percent ahead of the same period last year.Top destinations for Canadian travellers this summer include the United States, Italy, France, Canada and the United Kingdom. The key destinations span European favourites: the French Riviera, Paris, Sicily, London, Lake Como, the Amalfi Coast, Tuscany, Sardinia, Rome and the Greek Isles.“For Canadians, travel remains a priority – they’re simply approaching it differently,” said Virtuoso General Manager, Canada Karen Hardie. “While bookings remain consistent with last year, we’re seeing more intentional trips for longer periods of time and a willingness to invest more. The overall story for summer is one of continued strength, with travellers placing a premium on tailored experiences and the trusted guidance, expertise, access and connections Virtuoso travel advisors provide.”For travel inspiration and more information about Virtuoso and its professional travel advisors, visit www.virtuoso.com # # #About VirtuosoVirtuoso is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,800 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Annual sales of (U.S.) $35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

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