Corrupt Ken Paxton Disapprovals Hit Five-Year High As Texas Republicans Declare They Can’t Support Him
See for yourself what Republicans across Texas are saying about why they can’t support Ken Paxton:
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Former Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a prominent Republican, said, “Ken Paxton has spent years embarrassing Texas [...] and putting his own interests ahead of Texans [...] Being a conservative is about character, integrity and accountability. If you still believe those values matter, don’t vote for Ken Paxton.”
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Senator John Cornyn has repeatedly refused to endorse Ken Paxton, standing by his attacks during the primary of Paxton being “a con man and a fraud.” Just yesterday, Cornyn said Texas Republicans are alienating voters and it “makes no sense whatsoever” and they should be “worried about losing in November.”
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Former Republican Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers of Palo Pinto County said, “Character is more important than party, and if it’s not, then we’re in trouble as a nation. I cannot trust Ken Paxton. I’ll never trust Ken Paxton. I’ll never vote for him. I’ll never support him.”
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Derrick Wilson, Chairman of Texas Young Republican Federation saidthat Paxton “doesn’t fight for our priorities. He fights for his own ambition and desires [...] he is not a man of good moral fiber, he’s not a trustworthy man [...] We don’t need to send more men with low morals to the swamp, where corruption runs rampant and is consistently drawn out of the people we send there.”
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Jason Baldwin, former President of the Log Cabin Republicans of Fort Worth, said there is “not a chance in hell” he is voting for Paxton in November. “Character matters. I don’t care if you’re Republican, Democrat, white, Black, yellow, green: We all have a character, and Ken Paxton does not align with that for me.”
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One Republican voter called Paxton a “corrupt disgusting individual,” and pledged not to vote for him, saying “He lies with the ease we all exhale.”
Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, a Republican, called Paxton “corrupt and immoral” and said she won’t vote for him.
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