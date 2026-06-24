Texas Democratic Party Statement On The Anniversary of the Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Dallas, TX — Today, as Texas marks four years since the Dobbs U.S. Supreme Court’s decision which overturned Roe v. Wade and paved the way for Texas’ extreme abortion ban, Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Terri Burke released the following statement:

“Four years ago, 50 years of reproductive rights were rolled back in the devastating Dobbs decision, which led to women across Texas being robbed of the freedom to make their own decisions about their futures. Since then we have seen gut-wrenching stories of Texas women denied lifesaving care, forced to bleed out in parking lots, and flee the state just to get medical treatment. The government has no place getting between a woman and her doctor. While out-of-touch politicians like Ken Paxton and Greg Abbott put their personal agendas ahead of Texans’ lives and freedoms, Texas Democrats will stand up for Texans' right to make their own healthcare decisions.”

Texas has one of the most restrictive and extreme abortion bans in the country, with no exceptions for rape or incest, and the impacts are felt by Texas women every day. This week, a woman was refused medical care for an infection due to hospitals’ fear of criminal punishment from Texas’ abortion ban.

Under Texas Republicans’ extreme abortion ban:

Polls continue to show a majority of Texans support abortion rights , and even more think current Texas Republicans laws are too extreme by not allowing for any exceptions. Texas Democrats will continue to fight to protect a woman’s right to choose.

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