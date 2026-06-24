While Texas Women Die, Ken Paxton Celebrates The Overturning Of Roe v. Wade As A Holiday

AUSTIN, TX — Today, as Texas marks four years since the Dobbs Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and paved the way for Texas’ extreme abortion ban, Ken Paxton is celebrating what he says should be an “ annual holiday .” Meanwhile, Texas women continue to die , are forced to flee the state, and are refused medical care due to hospitals’ fear of criminal punishment from Paxton under Texas’ abortion ban.

Texas Democratic Party spokesperson Ryan Martin:

“Women in Texas have been denied basic healthcare, forced to flee the state, or bleed out in hospital parking lots, because Ken Paxton threatened to sue them and their doctors. And today on the anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Paxton celebrates their suffering. Texans support the right to choose and Texas women will hold Paxton accountable for his attacks on their freedom in November.”

Ken Paxton has been the most vocal defender and enforcer of Texas’ draconian abortion ban, with no exception for rape or incest and sweeping criminal consequences for women and their doctors.

See his grotesque record for yourself:

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