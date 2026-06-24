NCDHHS, NCDIT Announce Three Programs to Improve Health Care as Part of North Carolina’s Rural Health Transformation Program

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology today announced three new programs to improve the digital infrastructure of rural health care through new digital solutions and tools. This partnership advances statewide implementation of NC’s Rural Health Transformation Program (NCRHTP) digital health and technology initiative, funded by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“All North Carolinians should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Technology has immense potential to deliver, and thanks to the strong partnership between DIT and DHHS, we are moving closer to building a North Carolina that is healthier in every single community.”

“I am grateful for the partnership with NCDIT that will increase access to care for millions of people in rural North Carolina,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “We are bridging gaps in underserved communities and modernizing services so everyone gets the care they need, when and where they need it.”

“Through this partnership, we are putting the state’s technology expertise to work for North Carolina’s rural communities,” said NC Department of Information Technology Secretary Nate Denny. “By strengthening health information exchange, investing in new digital solutions and tools, and expanding digital health literacy, we are making it easier for providers to deliver high-quality, coordinated care and for people to confidently navigate their health online. These investments ensure that no matter where you live in North Carolina, you can benefit from modern, secure, and connected health care.”

NCDHHS and NCDIT are launching the Rural Health Innovation Fund, expanding provider agreements with NC HealthConnex and improving digital health literacy. Together, these agreements represent a coordinated statewide effort to modernize rural health care delivery, strengthen digital health capacity, and expand access to emerging technologies.

Rural Health Innovation Fund Administration

This program establishes the new Rural Health Innovation Fund — a statewide investment fund that will distribute $20 million annually for up to five years to help rural providers assess digital needs and modernize infrastructure. The fund will launch this fall and will provide an opportunity to test and scale new digital solutions and emerging technologies to improve care, streamline workflows, and enhance patient engagement. More information for providers will be available leading up to the launch date.

Health Information Exchange Connectivity and Training

This program supports connecting rural health care providers to the NC Health Information Exchange Network (NC HealthConnex) and provides operational, technical, and financial support for establishing and sustaining connections. NC HealthConnex is North Carolina’s secure, state-designated health information exchange that enables doctors, hospitals, and other care providers to quickly access and share medical records to help improve care coordination. The program includes establishing new connections and upgrading existing connections to the platform to improve statewide data quality, availability, and timeliness. This partnership will help rural providers adopt the latest technology and tools for information exchange and clinical decision support, enabling data-driven care.

Digital Health Literacy

This program expands access to digital health literacy for rural residents through online, phone-based, and in-person supports. It builds on the NC 211 Digital Navigation Program, which provides multilingual assistance, one-on-one training, and digital skills resources for North Carolina communities. Starting on July 1, 2026, when a caller dials 211, they will be able to connect to a Digital Health Navigator for support from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program will empower rural residents to more fully access care online and participate in the rapidly advancing digital world.

For more information, visit the NC Rural Health Transformation Program website and the NCRHTP Initiative Six webpage.

Stevens Amendment Disclosure: This press release is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $213,008,356.47 with 100% funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CMS/HHS or the U.S. Government.