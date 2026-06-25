Cognota Acquires Learnexus, the AI-Powered Marketplace for L&D Capacity and Execution

Ryan Austin, Cognota CEO, presenting the Cognota LearnOps Framework Cristina Mendonca, Pete Enestrom, and Serafim Mendonca of Learnexus Cognota team demoing to excited audience at DevLearn

Everyone is betting on AI to improve productivity and this is what we are delivering on at Cognota,” — Ryan Austin, CEO, Cognota

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognota, the market leader in learning operations (LearnOps®) software, today announced it has acquired Learnexus, an AI-driven marketplace of over 3,000 L&D specialists, built to help organizations rapidly deploy specialized “flash-teams” on demand and maintain execution capacity.

Research from Stanford University on flash teams - defined as “groups of globally distributed experts who come together quickly … to tackle a specific project and then dissolve just as quickly when the work is complete” - has shown that dynamically assembled groups of specialists can outperform traditional static teams when executing complex projects, an approach increasingly relevant for enterprise learning organizations in the world of AI.

The acquisition will expand Cognota Assist™, an established network of executives available only to Cognota platform customers, and reflects a broader transformation underway in corporate learning. As organizations shift from reactive training programs to strategic capability development, such as building AI-ready workforces, learning teams are expected to deliver greater business impact with fewer resources.

"Everyone is betting on AI to improve productivity and this is what we are delivering on at Cognota," says Ryan Austin, founder and CEO of Cognota. "We are already investing in AI agents to change how LearnOps is executed. The real opportunity is pairing that intelligence with the ability to activate on-demand expertise with AI agents instantly from within existing Cognota workflows. This allows teams to deliver faster, maintain quality, and scale without increasing headcount. And with usage-based pricing, it happens at a cost traditional models can't achieve."

Often internal learning teams don’t have the resources to build and deliver everything the organization needs to drive business impact. They rely on subject matter experts who struggle to prioritize tasks outside of their core responsibilities, and traditional service providers or agencies can fill some gaps, but they are expensive and disconnected from the operational strategies driving the work.

To solve this problem, Learnexus, founded by Peter Enestrom, Cristina Mendonca, and Serafim Mendonca, built the first dedicated AI-driven marketplace for talent and learning development, connecting enterprise organizations with a curated network of specialized instructional designers, facilitators, developers, and consultants. Backed by Lerer Hippeau, Stage 2 Capital, and Good Friends, the company provides learning teams the ability to engage specialized expertise for specific projects — without the overhead and lead times of traditional consulting.

Bringing Learnexus into Cognota introduces a new agile model in how organizations execute work, combining AI and flexible operating models, contributing to optimized internal teams. This instantly allows talent and L&D teams to unlock capacity, within their existing flow of work, and provides a robust solution for enterprises to keep up with business needs.

"We built Learnexus because we saw that learning teams were stuck between two bad options, expensive agencies or the overhead of full-time hires, when what they actually needed was the right expert at the right moment," said Peter Enestrom, Founder and CEO of Learnexus.

The model reflects a broader shift toward services delivered through software, where technology orchestrates both work and talent. Instead of scaling services by adding more people, AI coordinates expertise and automates parts of delivery, enabling organizations to execute initiatives faster, with greater efficiency and scale.

"Cognota is the natural home for what we built. Combining our marketplace with their platform means organizations can go from identifying a need to having the right specialist execute work" said Cristina Mendonca, Co-Founder and Head of Talent Solutions at Learnexus. "Our community of L&D professionals and the enterprise relationships we've built over the past six years will now be powered by the most advanced learning operations platform in the market.”

With the addition of Learnexus, Cognota extends its LearnOps platform capability from capacity planning and intelligence into execution, allowing enterprises to move from strategy to delivery within the same system.

About Cognota

Founded in 2019, Cognota is the market leader and category creator in Learning Operations (LearnOps®). Its platform enables enterprise talent and learning teams to plan work, govern execution, optimize capacity, and measure impact, bringing operational discipline at scale. Learn more at www.cognota.com

About Learnexus

Founded in 2020 by Peter Enestrom, Cristina Mendonca, and Serafim Mendonca, and backed by Lerer Hippeau, Stage 2 Capital, Charge Ventures, Good Friends, and other leading venture investors, Learnexus built the premier AI-powered marketplace for enterprise learning and development talent. The platform connects Fortune 500 and mid-market organizations including ServiceNow, SAP, Korn Ferry, Carnival Cruise Lines, MongoDB, Veeva Systems, and Anywhere Real Estate, with a curated network of specialized L&D professionals, enabling on-demand access to instructional design, facilitation, content development, and learning consulting expertise. Learn more at www.learnexus.com

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