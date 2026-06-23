Final oral round of John H. Jackson Moot Court Competition underway at the WTO

The John H. Jackson Moot Court Competition is a simulated hearing under the rules of the WTO dispute settlement system involving exchanges of written submissions and adversarial hearings before panelists on international trade law issues. The competition is organized by the European Law Students' Association (ELSA). The WTO has been a technical supporter of the competition since its inception in 2002.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Patriota emphasized the importance of the competition to capacity building by training students in international trade law. Ambassador Patriota wished the participants luck for the final week and thanked sponsors and supporters of the competition, noting the wide breadth of representatives from law firms, academic institutions and the WTO.

This year, 77 student teams from 35 members competed in the Regional Rounds, covering South and West Asia, East Asia and Oceania, Africa, the Americas (North, South, Central, and the Caribbean), and Europe. Twenty-four teams participated in the two European regional rounds held in Oslo and Leuven; 10 in the African regional round (Yaoundé); nine in the All-Americas regional round (Lima); 18 in the East Asia and Oceania Regional Round (Beijing); and 16 in the West and South Asia Regional Round (Jodhpur). From these 77 teams, 24 qualified for the Final Oral Round, representing a wide global participation from 13 WTO members: Belgium, Canada, China, Colombia, Denmark, India, Kenya, the Netherlands, South Africa, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Ukraine and the United States.

The grand final of the competition will take place on Saturday, 27 June, and will be livestreamed here.