Gordana Mikalacki Named Among Arizona's Top Personal Injury Attorneys

Elmm Law Group

Elmm Law Group founder selected to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 after a career in the Arizona Attorney General's Office and $115M+ recovered for clients

This recognition belongs to the clients who trusted us during the hardest moments of their lives, and to a team that fights relentlessly on their behalf.” — Gordi Mikalacki

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordana "Gordi" Mikalacki, Esq., Founder and Managing Partner of Elmm Law Group , has been selected to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 , an invitation-only distinction extended to only a select few of the most qualified attorneys in each state. The honor recognizes superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, and trial results, and underscores Gordi's standing as one of Arizona's top personal injury advocates.The recognition caps more than 17 years of legal experience and a career built on courtroom advocacy at the highest levels. Gordi began her career as a Law Clerk for the Arizona Court of Appeals, where she gained firsthand insight into judicial decision-making. She went on to serve as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Arizona, representing the Arizona Department of Economic Security, one of the state's largest agencies, under three different Attorneys General. Those years sharpened the negotiation, trial preparation, and courtroom skills that now define her practice.In founding Elmm Law Group, Gordi built a firm dedicated exclusively to personal and catastrophic injury cases. Her deep understanding of insurance company tactics and litigation strategy has helped her recover more than $115 million for individuals and families across Arizona."Every case represents a person whose life was upended by someone else's negligence," said Gordi Mikalacki. "This recognition belongs to the clients who trusted us during the hardest moments of their lives, and to a team that fights relentlessly on their behalf."Known for her exceptional written and oral advocacy, Gordi brings a strategic and compassionate approach to each case. Beyond the courtroom, she is active in the community, including Elmm Law Group's annual Backpack to the Future event, which provides school supplies to local children in need, and regularly speaks to audiences about access to justice and effective advocacy for injured clients.Elmm Law Group represents clients across Arizona in car, motorcycle, truck, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents, as well as dog bite, slip-and-fall, and wrongful death cases. The firm offers one-on-one client-attorney contact, multilingual services in English, Spanish, and Serbo-Croatian, and works on a contingency basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm recovers compensation.About Elmm Law GroupElmm Law Group is an Arizona-based personal injury law firm dedicated to helping accident victims and their families navigate the legal process with confidence, compassion, and results. Founded by attorney Gordana “Gordi” Mikalacki, a former Arizona Assistant Attorney General, the firm combines extensive litigation experience with a modern, client-centered approach to personal injury representation.The firm exclusively handles personal injury matters, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, pedestrian accidents, dog bites, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death claims, and other negligence-related cases. Elmm Law Group is committed to providing direct attorney access, clear communication, and personalized legal strategies designed to maximize client outcomes.Known for its tagline, "Get Gordi.," Elmm Law Group has recovered millions of dollars for injured clients throughout Arizona while maintaining a strong focus on community involvement, education, and advocacy. Through initiatives such as the annual Backpack to the Future school supply drive, an annual Elmm Law Group Successful Small Business Scholarship, and local partnerships and sponsorships, the firm remains dedicated to making a meaningful impact both inside and outside the courtroom.

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