Join Us For An Unaccompanied Veteran Burial At The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

Killeen, Texas— On Wednesday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m., the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran, Specialist 4 (SP4), Albert Fountain King, Jr. Born on January 24, 1943, SP4 King served from May 1961 to April 1964. SP4 King received the Good Conduct Medal for his service to our nation.

SP4 King is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S Army Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.

SP4 King will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure NO Veteran is EVER left behind. To learn more about our Unaccompanied Veterans Program, click the button below:

Unaccompanied Veterans Program

Media planning to attend this Unaccompanied Veteran Burial, please email us your RSVP ahead of time to media@glo.texas.gov

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas's first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.