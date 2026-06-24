Bravida Medical Announces New 32 oz Irrigation Bottle for Anasept® Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser

The introduction of the 32 oz irrigation bottle expands our Anasept® portfolio by offering another size option for healthcare providers managing high-volume wound care” — Christopher Murray, Chief Commercial Officer

GENEVA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravida Medical , a U.S. manufacturer, today announced the expansion of its AnaseptAntimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser portfolio with the introduction of a new 32 oz irrigation bottle designed to support clinical workflow in high-volume wound care environments.The new 32 oz bottle features the same FDA-cleared formulation of AnaseptBroad-Spectrum Antimicrobial Wound Cleanser currently available across existing product configurations. This additional size provides healthcare facilities with greater flexibility while enabling them to maintain existing clinical protocols without requiring additional training or workflow changes.Designed with the needs of busy care environments in mind, the larger format supports efficient product use in settings where frequent wound cleansing and irrigation are performed. The ready-to-use formulation and larger format make it particularly well-suited for facilities seeking to support wound cleansing and irrigation practices while maintaining consistency across care settings.Product Highlights:• Larger size helps reduce frequency of bottle replacement• Supports clinical and workflow efficiency in high-volume care settings• Convenient option for facilities performing frequent wound cleansing and irrigation• Enables consistency in care without changes to protocols or additional training• Ideal for hospitals, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare environmentsAnaseptAntimicrobial Wound Cleanser is part of Bravida Medical’s comprehensive wound care portfolio, offering a range of delivery formats in multiple sizes (dispensing cap, finger pump, trigger spray, irrigation bottles and wound gel) within a single product family. This breadth of options is not commonly available among wound cleanser offerings and helps support workflow efficiency across diverse care settings, including hospitals, clinics and extended care facilities.“The introduction of the 32 oz irrigation bottle expands our Anaseptportfolio by offering another size option for healthcare providers managing high-volume wound care,” said Christopher Murray, Chief Commercial Officer for Bravida Medical. “This new format delivers added convenience and efficiency while maintaining the same formulation currently used, without requiring changes to existing protocols or training.”The new 32 oz irrigation bottle is now available for ordering directly through Bravida Medical and through standard distribution channels. For more information, please contact Bravida Medical at +1-888-551-0188 or contact customerservice@bravidamedical.com.About Bravida MedicalBravida Medical is a U.S. based manufacturer and supplier of infection prevention, wound care and medical device products. Headquartered in Geneva, Illinois, the company offers a portfolio of FDA-cleared and FDA-listed products designed to support healthcare providers across acute care, post-acute care, surgical, trauma, burn and wound management settings. Bravida Medical is committed to providing quality products, responsive customer support and reliable supply to healthcare facilities throughout the United States.For important product and safety information, please visit: https://bravidamedical.com/us/bravida-academy

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