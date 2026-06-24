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Summer Learning, Sports and Creativity Await: Newton’s Grove School Highlights Summer Camp Opportunities

We are excited to offer families a diverse range of summer experiences that help students stay active, engaged, and inspired throughout the summer months.” — Cheri Grogan, Head of Newton’s Grove School

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the official start of summer, Newton’s Grove School is reminding families that registration remains open for a wide variety of engaging July summer camps designed to inspire learning, creativity, athletic development, and fun for children of all ages.The school's 2026 Summer Camp Program offers opportunities for students ranging from Junior Kindergarten through Grade 8, combining academic enrichment, sports instruction, music, STEM exploration, arts, dance, and leadership development in a safe and supportive environment.New for 2026, Newton’s Grove School families also have access to Inspired Global Camps, offering students the opportunity to combine travel, learning, and adventure at premium schools and destinations around the world. Hosted across Europe, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Italy, and The Bahamas, the programs allow students to explore interests ranging from STEAM, languages, leadership, and performing arts to football, tennis, sailing, surfing, marine science, and outdoor adventure.Designed for children and teens aged 4 to 17, the camps emphasize personal growth, confidence-building, cultural immersion, and global citizenship while providing a safe and supervised international experience. Inspired Global Camps welcome more than 2,500 campers annually and are led by experienced educators and activity specialists from across the Inspired Education network."We are excited to offer families a diverse range of summer experiences that help students stay active, engaged, and inspired throughout the summer months," said Cheri Grogan, Head of Newton’s Grove School. "Whether a child is interested in sports, music, science, academics, or creative arts, there is a program designed to help them learn, grow, and have fun."Here is a list of the July Ontario Summer Camp Options and Open Dates that are still available:July 6–10Camp Brain Power by BrightSparkz Tutors (Grades 1–6) – Develops critical thinking, memory, pattern recognition, and problem-solving skills.Nike Basketball Camp (Grades 1–8) – Elite basketball instruction focused on fundamentals, confidence, teamwork, and skill development.Music Camp: AM Concert Band (Grades 6–8) – Advanced band training for students with previous musical experience.Music Camp: PM Beginner Band (Grades 5–8) – Introduction to music and instrumental instruction for beginners.Ready, Set, Grow! (Grades 1–2) – Academic enrichment supporting literacy, numeracy, and school readiness.Bright Start Learning Adventures (JK & SK) – Foundational learning combined with active play and social development.Scholars in Action (Grades 3–5) – Academic enrichment designed to strengthen skills and prepare students for the upcoming school year.July 13–17Rhythm Rush Dance Camp (Ages 4–12) – A dynamic introduction to dance and acrobatics featuring ballet, jazz, hip hop, tumbling, and movement.Soccer Camp (Grades 1–8) – High-level soccer instruction led by experienced coaches and former competitive athletes.Music Camp: AM Concert BandMusic Camp: PM Beginner BandReady, Set, Grow!Bright Start Learning AdventuresScholars in ActionJuly 20–24Camp Ultimate Detective: Special Edition (Grades 1–6) – A mystery-solving adventure that encourages teamwork, observation, and critical thinking.Volleyball Camp (Grades 4–8) – Skill-building instruction focused on technical development, game play, and confidence.Music Camp: AM Concert BandMusic Camp: PM Beginner BandReady, Set, Grow!Bright Start Learning AdventuresScholars in ActionJuly 27–31Camp Bright Minds STEM (Grades 1–6) – Hands-on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics activities designed to spark curiosity and innovation.Multi-Sport Camp (Grades 1–6) – A fun-filled week featuring basketball, soccer, volleyball, pickleball, fitness activities, and team-building exercises.Music Camp: AM Concert BandMusic Camp: PM Beginner BandReady, Set, Grow!Bright Start Learning AdventuresScholars in ActionThrough Newton’s Grove School’s connection to the global Inspired Education family, students have access to exceptional summer opportunities that extend beyond the classroom and beyond Canada, allowing them to develop new skills, build international friendships, and create lifelong memories.Families are encouraged to register early as space in several camps is limited. For more information or to register, visit Newton’s Grove School Summer Camps at newtonsgroveschool.com/summercamps or call 416-745-1328.Note to media: Additional quotes and interviews can be arranged upon request.About Newton’s Grove SchoolFounded in 1977 under the original name Mississauga Private School, Newton’s Grove School was the first private school in Mississauga, serving students from Peel, Etobicoke, Toronto, Woodbridge, Oakville, and Vaughan. In addition to its long-standing main campus, the school has expanded its commitment to early learning with the establishment of a second Early Years campus in Etobicoke. With almost 50 years of excellence in education, Newton’s Grove provides a superior, well-balanced academic experience for students from Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12. Small class sizes ensure personalized attention and support, preparing students for success at top-tier universities in Canada and around the world, with a consistent record of 100% university acceptance. Newton’s Grove School is a proud member of the Inspired Education Group, a global network of 124 premium schools educating more than 95,000 students worldwide, providing access to international best practices, innovative programming, and enriched global learning opportunities. For further information about Newton’s Grove School, visit www.newtonsgroveschool.com About Inspired EducationAs the leading global group of premium schools, Inspired provides a premium education to 125 schools, 95,000+ students on 6 continents. Inspired utilises the best educational practices from every corner of the globe to ensure each student receives a first-class learning experience, from Kindergarten to Year 13. Students benefit from a robust, holistic, international curriculum formed around the Inspired three pillars of modern education: academic excellence, sports, and performing and creative arts, with dedicated, highly qualified specialist teachers who demonstrate Inspired's exemplary methodology. For more information visit: https://inspirededu.com

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