



Combined Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and

Notice of Intent to Request a Release of Funds

June 24, 2026

Williamsburg County, 201 W. Main Street, Kingstree, SC 29556

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by Williamsburg County.

On or about July 10, 2026, Williamsburg County will submit a request to the SC Department of Commerce/Grants Administration Division for the release of CDBG funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as Country Club Road Water Extension (CDBG #4-CI-25-008) for the purpose of expanding the Williamsburg County water system via the installation of approximately 3,631 LF of 8” PVC water main along Country Club Road to provide water service to 21 residential units and 50 residents. Connections on private property will become available to those who have expressed a desire to commit to services. 17 household units have committed to connect to the public water service in which 13 of those units are low-to-moderate income (LMI). The project will also include the installation of 2 fire hydrants at suitable intervals to provide adequate fire protection in the entire project area. The total cost of this project is $523,183 with CDBG funds totaling $420,000.

Williamsburg County has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Williamsburg County, 201 W. Main Street, Kingstree, SC 29556 and Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments, 1230 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440 and may be examined or copied weekdays 9:00AM to 5:00PM.

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the County Supervisor, Kelvin Washington. All comments received by July 9, 2026, will be considered by Williamsburg County prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

Williamsburg County certifies to SC Department of Commerce/Grants Administration Division that Kelvin Washington in his capacity as County Supervisor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The SC Department of Commerce/Grants Administration Division approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows Williamsburg County to use Program funds.

Kelvin Washington, County Supervisor