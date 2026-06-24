Teach Maine Center to Host Maine Educators Summer Camp for Integrating the Arts

The Teach Maine Center is hosting the first annual Maine Educators Summer Camp for Integrating the Arts on Tuesday, August 18, through Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at Camp Encore/Coda in the town of Sweden. This two-day visual and performance arts summer conference will bring educators together to explore the power of arts integration and its impact on teaching and learning.

Set in the beautiful surroundings of Camp Encore/Coda, the conference will provide educators with opportunities to learn, connect, reflect, and imagine new possibilities for integrating the arts into their classrooms. Participants will explore the foundations of arts integration, including why it matters, what it is versus what it is not, and the research on how arts-based learning can support student engagement and success.

The experience is designed for educators who are interested in:

Expanding the use of arts integration in classroom instruction;

Connecting with other Maine educators who share a passion for the arts; and

Discovering new ways to engage students through meaningful and creative learning experiences.

Throughout the conference, participants will attend three high-quality workshop sessions led by expert guest presenters focused on arts integration in music, visual art, and theater. The conference will also feature a keynote presentation, a campfire gathering, networking opportunities, and time to enjoy the outdoors.

Registration includes lodging, dinner on the first evening, and breakfast and lunch on the second day. Educators will leave with new ideas, resources, and connections to support arts integration in their schools and classrooms.

Register here for the Maine Educators Summer Camp for Integrating the Arts.

For more information or with questions, please contact Jon Delorme, Educate Maine Program Manager, at jon@educatemaine.org.