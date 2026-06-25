zakipoint Health and Planned Administrators Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Healthcare Navigation

zakipoint Health and PAI partner to improve member engagement, healthcare navigation, cost transparency, and digital benefits support.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planned Administrators, Inc. (PAI), a leading third-party administrator, today announced a strategic partnership with Zakipoint Health Inc. to deliver a next-generation healthcare navigation and engagement experience for members, employers, providers, brokers, and customer service teams.

As healthcare continues to become more complex and employers increasingly adopt innovative benefit strategies, PAI and zakipoint Health are partnering to create a more connected, personalized, and proactive healthcare experience. Through zakipoint Health’s modern digital engagement platform, members will gain access to personalized navigation, provider steerage, cost transparency tools, targeted communications, and benefit education designed to help them make better healthcare decisions while maximizing the value of their healthcare benefits.

The partnership will also support employers implementing alternative plan designs, including direct primary care, reference-based pricing, narrow networks, centers of excellence, and other value-driven healthcare strategies by providing the digital infrastructure needed to engage members and guide them toward high-quality, cost-effective care.

"Healthcare is no longer just about administering claims—it's about helping people navigate an increasingly complicated system and ensuring they receive the maximum value from their benefits," said George Stiles, President of Planned Administrators, Inc. "At PAI, we've built our reputation on service, relationships, and innovation. We have the ability to invest in technologies that move the industry forward while maintaining the personalized experience our clients expect. zakipoint Health stood out because they understand that engagement and navigation are not features—they are essential components of a successful healthcare strategy. Together, we're creating an experience that helps members make smarter decisions, supports employers in achieving their benefit objectives, and ultimately improves outcomes across the board."

The partnership combines PAI's decades of expertise in healthcare administration with zakipoint Health's advanced digital engagement, analytics, and navigation capabilities to create a unified experience across the healthcare ecosystem.

"From our very first conversation with George and the PAI team, it was clear that this was an organization that genuinely cares about the people it serves," said Jaclyn Mains, BSN, RN, Chief Revenue Officer of zakipoint Health. "PAI understands that the future of healthcare isn't simply about processing transactions—it's about creating meaningful connections between members, employers, providers, and the resources available to them. Together, we're building a modern digital front door that empowers members to become better healthcare consumers, helps employers drive adoption of innovative benefit strategies, and delivers the guidance, transparency, and support needed to navigate healthcare with confidence."

Mains added, "The organizations that will win in the future are those that can successfully connect data, engagement, navigation, and service into a single experience. PAI shares that vision, and we're incredibly excited to help bring it to life for their clients, members, and partners."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to transforming healthcare benefits from a reactive experience into a proactive, guided journey—connecting members to the right care, at the right time, at the right place, and at the right cost.

About Planned Administrators, Inc.

Planned Administrators, Inc. (PAI) is a national third-party administrator supporting a broad portfolio of self-funded and fully insured benefit programs. For over 45 years, PAI has delivered innovative healthcare administration and employee benefit solutions to employers, members, brokers, and providers nationwide. Known for its service-first culture and commitment to operational excellence, PAI helps organizations navigate the complexities of healthcare while improving the experience for those they serve.

About Zakipoint Health, Inc.

Zakipoint Health, Inc.is a healthcare technology company delivering digital engagement, healthcare navigation, analytics, provider experience, and AI-powered solutions for health plans, third-party administrators, employers, and brokers. Through its modern digital platform, zakipoint Health helps organizations increase member engagement, improve healthcare utilization, support innovative benefit strategies, reduce administrative burden, and create more connected healthcare experiences.

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