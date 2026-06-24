Jun 23, 2026

ELOISE OGDEN

Editor

eogden@minotdailynews.com

North Dakota’s longest living World War II veteran has died.

Ray Curtis, Minot, formerly of Columbus, died Sunday, June 21, at a Minot assisted living facility. He was 109 years old.

In recent years, he was recognized as one of the oldest living World War II veterans in North Dakota and more recently, the oldest living World War II veteran.

At the time of his death, Curtis also was the 13th oldest living World War II veteran in the world and the seventh oldest in the U.S., according to oldest World War II veterans information.

On his 109th birthday, Feb. 11, 2026, Curtis was recognized in honor of his service in the U.S. Army by Gov. Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota’s congressional delegation, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Douglas Collins, Minot Mayor Mark Jantzer and others. Jantzer proclaimed Feb. 11 as Ray Curtis Appreciation Day.

Curtis served in the U.S. Army for five years, including during World War II. First he was an enlisted military member and then an officer. Most of his military service was spent in the United States but he also spent time overseas. He had various military jobs, including clerk-typist, communications officer, aircraft automatic weapons unit commander and infantry unit commander.

After his discharge, he and his wife, Ellen, farmed the family farm for many years until retiring and moving to Minot. His wife died in 2014.

Curtis attributed much of his longevity to keeping active. His daughter, Teresa Glaspey of Portal, told The Minot Daily News in a 2025 interview prior to her dad’s 108th birthday, “He really believes in exercise and staying active.”

Curtis’ survivors include daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Article retrieved June 24, 2026 from Minot Daily News, ND’s longest living World War II veteran dies | News, Sports, Jobs - Minot Daily News