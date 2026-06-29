Josh Newsome’s Tree Surgery Highlights Daleville Presence and 30 Years of Service

Josh Newsome’s Tree Surgery continues serving Muncie, Daleville and surrounding East Central Indiana communities from a visible Daleville presence. Professional tree removal and pruning help property owners address hazardous limbs, storm damage and overgrown trees.

Josh Newsome’s Tree Surgery highlights its visible Daleville presence while continuing nearly 30 years of tree service across East Central Indiana.

DALEVILLE , IN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josh Newsome’s Tree Surgery is highlighting its strong local visibility in Daleville, Indiana, while continuing nearly three decades of tree service across Muncie and East Central Indiana The company, established in 1996, provides tree removal , pruning, stump removal and storm damage cleanup for residential, commercial and governmental customers. Its visible Daleville presence, including a large barn and shop familiar to many local residents, gives the business a recognizable community landmark while reinforcing its continued service throughout Delaware, Madison and Henry counties.The announcement is not a relocation or expansion. Instead, it reflects the company’s effort to clearly communicate its established regional presence and continued availability for customers in Muncie, Daleville, Yorktown, Anderson, Albany, Chesterfield, Selma, Cowan, Middletown and nearby communities.“We have been serving this area for a long time, and a lot of people know us because they have seen our crews, our equipment or our work over the years,” said Josh Newsome, owner of Josh Newsome’s Tree Surgery. “The Daleville location gives people a clear local landmark, but our commitment is the same as it has always been: show up, do the work safely and take care of people’s properties.”Tree care remains a high-trust service for property owners, particularly when severe weather, aging trees or hazardous limbs create safety concerns. Professional tree work often involves large equipment, difficult removals, storm debris, heavy limbs and risks near homes, driveways, businesses and utility areas.For many homeowners, the need for tree service becomes urgent after strong winds, heavy rain or visible damage. Josh Newsome’s Tree Surgery encourages property owners to watch for signs such as cracked trunks, dead or hanging limbs, leaning trees, branches over roofs, storm-damaged trees and stumps that create access or safety issues.“Our goal is not just to remove trees,” Newsome said. “It is to help people understand what is safe, what needs attention and what can be handled the right way before it becomes a bigger problem.”Josh Newsome’s Tree Surgery continues to serve both urban and rural properties across the region. In Muncie, that often includes mature neighborhood trees, rental properties, commercial sites and municipal spaces. In Daleville and surrounding communities, the company also serves larger lots, rural properties, barns, outbuildings, driveways, fence lines and storm-exposed trees.The company provides free estimates for service in its area.For more information, call 765-378-TRIM (8746) or visit https://muncietreeservice.com/ About Josh Newsome’s Tree SurgeryJosh Newsome’s Tree Surgery is a tree service company established in 1996 and serving Muncie, Daleville and surrounding East Central Indiana communities. The company provides tree removal, tree pruning, stump removal and storm damage cleanup for residential, commercial and governmental customers across Delaware, Madison and Henry counties.Media ContactJosh Newsome’s Tree SurgeryPhone: 765-378-TRIM (8746)Website: https://muncietreeservice.com/

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