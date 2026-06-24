Boca Raton to Welcome Fletchers, a Downtown Culinary and Social Hotspot, Coming Fall 2026

Fletchers Boca Raton Fletchers bar Jake Marr, Sam Meitus, Chef Michael Stember

Fletchers will feature a celebrity chef, late night social scene, and a separate private membership club

Boca Raton is on fire with companies and young professionals flocking here, and we are so inspired by this rapid growth. A concept like Fletchers is long overdue for Boca Raton.” — Sam Meitus, Fletchers co-founder

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEBoca Raton to Welcome Fletchers , a Downtown Culinary and Social Hotspot, Coming Fall 2026Fletchers will feature a celebrity chef, late night social scene, and a separate private membership clubBoca Raton, FL – June 24, 2026 – Fletchers, Boca Raton's newest premier dining, lounge and private membership experience, is coming to Downtown Boca Raton this fall. Celebrity chef and former Olympian Michael Stember, who founded underground sushi pop ups in New York and Los Angeles, Sushi Belly Towers, will helm the kitchen.Fletchers will combine five-star cuisine with high-energy nightlife, and the menu will blend new American cuisine with timeless classics, enriched by strong Japanese and Mediterranean influences. The menu will focus on fresh, healthy dishes made with the highest-quality ingredients sourced both locally and globally. The 120 seat, 3800 square foot restaurant will be located at 133 SE Mizner Boulevard in Downtown Boca Raton.Michael Stember is the Executive Chef and Co-founder of Fletchers. He became known for creating high-end, non-traditional dining experiences that fuse Japanese flavors with performance-driven nutrition. A former Olympian and standout at Stanford University, he competed in the Sydney Olympics for the U.S. Track Team and still owns school records in the 800m and 1500m. He rose to global recognition with his pop-up Sushi Belly Tower, producing exclusive, sold-out events across major cities worldwide, and further built his reputation by creating Ponyboy, a hotspot restaurant in Greenpoint, Brooklyn known for its unique food and bustling nightlife. With a deep passion for travel and a respect for dozens of culinary traditions, Stember has built his culinary identity around elite ingredients and decadent presentations.The Fletchers co-founders are Sam Meitus and Jake Marr both of whom are South Florida-based entrepreneurs and dedicated food enthusiasts with a passion for unique dining experiences. Inspired by Boca Raton’s rapid growth, they envisioned a long overdue and much needed concept to the area that combines five-star cuisine with a high-energy nightlife atmosphere. Fletchers will evolve throughout the night—transforming from an elevated dining destination into a fun nightlife experience, with an exclusive members club feature.“Boca Raton is on fire with companies and young professionals flocking here, and we are so inspired by this rapid growth,” said Sam Meitus who lives in West Boca Raton. “A concept like Fletchers is long overdue for Boca Raton; combining elevated dining that transforms into a nightlife experience as the night evolves.”Fletchers Members Club, with a private members’ access area, will feature curated amenities, special themed evenings, and exclusive member benefits. The 40-seat club will offer a refined space for guests seeking the more exclusive and private hangout side of.“We see a demand from discerning diners in Boca who are looking for a sophisticated sanctuary for members to connect, relax, and enjoy bespoke services,” said Jake Marr. “Boca Raton is the perfect locale for our first venture, given its vibrant community and appreciation for luxury.”About FletchersFletchers is expected to open this fall at 133 SE Mizner Boulevard in Boca Raton, and it will serve as Boca Raton’s premier destination for fine dining and private membership. For more information, please visit fletchersboca.com or follow on Instagram @fletchers_boca.# # #

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