Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $20 Million Affordable ...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Harmony Hall, a $20 million, 51-unit affordable senior housing development in the village of New Paltz, Ulster County. The project’s design features and convenient location will help residents continue to live independently. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 1,200 homes in Ulster County. Harmony Hall continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“New York is leading the way on creating affordable, sustainable and livable homes for residents of all ages,” Governor Hochul said. “The Hudson Valley is thriving, but we need to make sure New York’s seniors can live in communities they love. Harmony Hall provides an affordable and modern community where these New Yorkers have the amenities and support they need to live independent lives.”

Developed by The Affordable Housing Conservancy, Rockabill Development LLC and Affordable Housing Concepts, Harmony Hall is affordable to households age 62 and older earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

The building’s features are targeted towards seniors. All units and common areas have no-slip surfaces, hand railings, and grab bars. Its walkways have curb cuts with sloped paths to allow for individuals in wheelchairs and walkers to travel easily. There is a public bus stop across the street and free transportation services to shopping or healthcare visits are also available by Ulster County’s Office for Aging. Nearby amenities include pharmacies, grocery stores, retail shops and an art museum.

The all-electric project has rooftop solar panels and a water recapture system that helps manage stormwater and reduces water consumption.

The project includes fully accessible and adaptable apartments. There are six units to accommodate residents with mobility disabilities and three units to accommodate residents with sensory disabilities. The development team reserved eight units for individuals with physical disabilities. These individuals will be referred to local supportive agencies, including Independent Living, a local non-profit.

The project is supported by HCR’s Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, which generated $10.1 million in equity, its State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, which generated approximately $2.3 million in equity, and $4.7 million from its Senior Housing Program. There are eight units receiving Section 8 project-based vouchers administered by HCR.

Additional support includes $382,500 in Clean Energy Initiative funding through a partnership between HCR and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). Ulster County provided $300,000 through its Housing Action Fund Program, and the project is supported by approximately $105,000 in Solar Tax Credits.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “This $20 million investment is giving 51 households an affordable place to live while also prioritizing senior-friendly amenities, easy access to transit, and proximity to everything downtown New Paltz has to offer. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her dedication and focus on bringing much-needed affordable housing to the Hudson Valley, and thank Affordable Housing Conservancy, Rockabill and Affordable Housing Concepts for their partnership.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The completion of Harmony Hall expands access to modern, energy efficient housing for New York’s senior population who want to live independently and benefit from healthier homes. Projects like Harmony Hall will strengthen our communities and are proving out that a clean energy future is both affordable and obtainable.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Every senior in the Hudson Valley deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, which I worked to protect and expand, has delivered millions to help build more than 50 new homes for seniors in New Paltz. Harmony Hall includes support that will allow our seniors to live independently. I commend Governor Hochul for creating and preserving affordable housing statewide, and I will not stop fighting for the federal resources needed to support these efforts.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Access to safe and affordable housing is an important lifeline for New York seniors. The completion of Harmony Hall is a major victory for New Paltz and Ulster County. Delivering new, inclusive housing and comprehensive senior services to older residents allows them to remain a part of the communities they belong to. I thank Governor Hochul and all of our local partners for bringing this development to fruition and for their continued work to create affordable housing across our state.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “I hear it from people everyday: costs, especially housing costs, are still way too high. Building 51 new units of affordable housing for Hudson Valley seniors at Harmony Hall is a huge step forward and will ensure more people can afford to stay in the community they love. I’m grateful to the Governor and our exceptional community partners, especially Ulster County Office for Aging, for helping get this project over the finish line. We have to keep up the fight, because no family, no senior, nobody in the Hudson Valley should have to pick between putting food on the table and having a roof over their head.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The Harmony Hall project is the kind of affordable, high-quality housing our seniors deserve, and I’m proud to have advocated for the state funding that helped bring these new homes to New Paltz. This development will allow residents to stay connected to their community and local services, while living independently and with greater stability. I thank Governor Hochul, HCR, Ulster County, and all involved for their partnership in expanding safe and accessible housing options for our seniors to call home.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “Harmony Hall is one of the first housing projects we supported through the County’s Housing Action Fund, and it is a model project in terms of affordability, sustainability, and the quality of life it supports for its residents. Seniors living there have shared with me how much they love their new home, the residential community they are a part of, and the benefits of living in a walkable neighborhood, convenient to public transportation. They also love how green it is, with rooftop solar, a water recapture system and high‑efficiency heat pump and ventilation systems that lower energy costs while reducing the building’s carbon footprint. This is what responsible housing development should look like, and we were thrilled to provide support to the locally-based Affordable Housing Conservancy for this worthy project. I also want to thank New York State Homes and Community Renewal, our development partners and the Village of New Paltz for their invaluable support in bringing this project to fruition.”

Village of New Paltz Mayor Alexandria Wojcik said, “Harmony Hall embodies the Village of New Paltz's vision of what development should look like: dense, downtown, affordable, and providing housing for our community's most vulnerable residents — seniors. Seniors deserve the opportunity to age gracefully, in place, right here in paradise, aka New Paltz. Harmony Hall achieves exactly that. I am especially proud that Harmony Hall will provide much-needed affordable housing for seniors in our community, and I am thankful to Governor Hochul's leadership in helping make this project possible.”

New Paltz Town Supervisor Tim Rogers said, “Harmony Hall is the result of years of collaboration, vision, and commitment to meeting the housing needs for seniors in New Paltz. This beautiful 51-unit affordable apartment building is ideally located in the heart of New Paltz and accessible to amenities and connections that help older adults thrive. This project required a developer with vision, support from local affordable housing advocates, collaboration among town, village, and county officials, and critical financial backing from NYS Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA. I also want to recognize our local property taxpayers, whose support, including a municipal tax abatement, for making this important project a reality.”

Ulster County Office for the Aging Director Susan Koppenhaver said, “Harmony Hall gives our seniors exactly what they deserve — a safe, affordable home in a supportive community where they can stay connected to the people and places they love. Our Office for the Aging is proud to help residents maintain their independence through transportation and other services, as volunteer availability allows, and we’re grateful to all the partners who made this beautiful development possible.”

The Affordable Housing Conservancy Executive Director Alicia DeMarco said, “Today’s ribbon cutting is about more than opening a building — it’s about creating a place that residents can proudly call home. Harmony Hall demonstrates what is possible when state, local, and private partners work together to expand affordable housing opportunities and strengthen communities.”

Rockabill Development Principal Niall Murray said, “The need for affordable housing remains acute throughout New York State. Rockabill is extremely pleased to have been able to work with our development and finance partners to respond to this need in the Town of New Paltz in the Hudson Valley. New York State HCR gets it. Ulster County gets it. And the Town of New Paltz gets it. If New Yorkers cannot afford to live in communities in which they have raised their families, and proximate to where they work, we will be unable to maintain the thriving communities we all so enjoy. Thank you all for your continued commitment to affordable housing.”

Affordable Housing Concepts Vice President Keith Libolt said, “It's exciting to see our values come to life with Harmony Hall. Affordable Housing Concepts isn't just our company name; it's a statement of who we are. We build quality, environmentally sound housing for our neighbors, our families to stay here in the Hudson Valley, one apartment at a time. Harmony Hall represents the latest refinement of our work, incorporating green design and ease of constructability. None of this would be possible without the support of our partners, our funders, and the dedication of Governor Kathy Hochul and HCR Commissioner Ruthanne Visnauskas."

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 420 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including the Village of New Paltz.

Governor Hochul’s “Let Them Build” agenda will speed up housing and infrastructure development while lowering costs through a series of landmark reforms. Common-sense changes to New York’s Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) in the FY 2027 Enacted Budget as well as executive actions will expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The enacted FY27 Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 81,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes. The enacted FY27 budget also further reinforces critical protections for tenants and homeowners.