Public invited to Commercial Aviation Work Group July 8 meeting at Centralia College: Attendees also may join meeting online

OLYMPIA – The state Commercial Aviation Work Group, which evaluates Washington’s future needs for commercial aviation and transportation, will host a hybrid public meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Centralia College TransAlta Commons.

The group submitted its 2025 report (PDF 162 KB) to the Legislature in November 2025.

Work group members will research alternatives for more aviation capacity and expanding the use of existing airports as well as opportunities with other forms of transportation. The work group is not tasked with selecting locations for or building a new airport.

Those attending in person or online will have a chance to comment during the meeting. The public also can submit comments online by filling out the work group’s contact form.

The public is encouraged to subscribe to the work group’s email updates.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 8

Where: Centralia College's TransAlta Commons

615 W Pear St, Centralia, WA 98531

Parking is free.

Participants also may attend online (pre-registration is required) or watch the live stream on TVW.

Details: For those who wish to provide public comment:

There will be 30 minutes on the agenda for public comment for this meeting. Meeting facilitators will accept requests to speak from participants online and in person. People who wish to comment will be allowed no more than two minutes to provide input.

Comments also are accepted anytime if submitted through the online contact form.

Free internet access

Free, temporary internet access may be available to those who do not have broadband services. Washington state’s open data portal has created a map of public libraries offering drive up Wi-Fi, including locations, hours and contact information.

Previous Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC)

The work group is separate from the previous Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission that researched locations to meet the state’s forecast demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation. At its final meeting in 2023, the commission focused on providing information to be used by the Commercial Aviation Work Group. The commission released its final report (PDF 613 KB) June 15, 2023. The work group has different members and a different mission.