Touchdown! Governor Hochul, Buffalo Bills and Erie County Announce Completion of New $2.1 Billion Highmark Stadium

New 60,000 Seat State-of-the-Art Stadium Will Keep the Team in Western New York for Next 30 Years

Economic Impact Will Far Exceed the Public Contribution to Western New York’s Largest Construction Project

First Scrimmage Game Set for August 8

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Governor Kathy Hochul, the Buffalo Bills and Erie County today celebrated the official completion of the new $2.1 billion Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The massive public-private partnership marks the largest construction project in Western New York history, delivering a state-of-the-art, open-air entertainment venue that secures the franchise’s home in Buffalo for the next 30 years. Spanning 1.6 million square feet on a 242-acre site, the facility will host its first public event on August 8 with the Bills’ inaugural scrimmage game, the Blue & Red practice under the lights.

“Welcome to the new home of the Buffalo Bills! Today, we are not just opening a stadium; we are cementing the Buffalo Bills’ rightful place in Western New York for generations to come,” Governor Hochul said. “We are profoundly grateful to Terry and Kim Pegula for their visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to Buffalo, and the hardworking men and women of labor who have made this idea a reality. This state-of-the-art facility represents a historic investment in our community, creating thousands of good-paying jobs and delivering a world-class experience for the best fans in the NFL. New York State promised to keep the Bills home, and today we fulfill that promise with a stadium that matches the relentless energy and grit of Buffalo.”

Read the full press release here.