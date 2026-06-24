Russian River Railbikes Announces Fourth of July Weekend Excursions Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

Russian River Railbikes on the 4th of July Russian River Railbike riders ready to depart A Russian River Railbike on the 4th of July

Historic Railbike Adventure Offer Families a Unique Way to Celebrate Independence Day in Sonoma County

CLOVERDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Russian River Railbikes announced today that it will operate special railbike excursions during the Fourth of July weekend as communities across the nation commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the United States.Located in northern Sonoma County, Russian River Railbikes offers guests a unique opportunity to pedal custom-built railbikes along historic railroad tracks while enjoying scenic views of vineyards, rolling countryside, and the Russian River. The Independence Day weekend excursions combine outdoor recreation, local history, and family-friendly adventure in one of California's premier tourism destinations.As America marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Russian River Railbikes invites residents and visitors alike to celebrate the nation's heritage by experiencing a historic mode of transportation in a beautiful natural setting."America's 250th Anniversary is a remarkable milestone that celebrates our nation's history, innovation, and spirit of adventure," said Manly Hyde, spokesperson for Russian River Railbikes. "We are excited to welcome guests during the Fourth of July weekend and provide a memorable experience that connects people with both the natural beauty of Sonoma County and the railroad heritage that helped shape the American West."The approximately six-mile round-trip excursion departs from Cloverdale and travels through picturesque landscapes before reaching the scenic Russian River. The rides are designed for families, couples, groups, and visitors seeking a unique outdoor experience during the holiday weekend.Russian River Railbikes operates in partnership with the Golden Gate Railroad Museum , a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving and interpreting Northern California railroad history. Proceeds from railbike operations help support ongoing railroad preservation, educational programs, and community engagement initiatives.Fourth of July Weekend OperationsDates: July 4–5, 2026Departure Location: 425 Asti Road, Cloverdale, CaliforniaRide Length: Approximately 6 miles round tripFamily-friendly outdoor activityAdvance reservations recommendedHoliday weekend departures are expected to be popular, and early reservations are encouraged.For reservations and additional information, visit www.russianriverrailbikes.org or call 888-655-8950.About Russian River RailbikesRussian River Railbikes provides pedal-powered railbike excursions along historic railroad tracks in Sonoma County, California. Guests enjoy a unique outdoor adventure while supporting the preservation efforts of the Golden Gate Railroad Museum, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the rich railroad heritage of Northern California.About the Golden Gate Railroad MuseumThe Golden Gate Railroad Museum is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization committed to preserving, restoring, and interpreting Northern California railroad history through historic equipment preservation, educational programs, and public engagement.Media ContactManly HydeRussian River Railbikes888-655-8950info@russianriverrailbikes.orgKeywords: Fourth of July, Independence Day, America 250, Semiquincentennial, Sonoma County events, Cloverdale California, railbikes, railroad history, family activities, outdoor recreation, Russian River, wine country tourism, Golden Gate Railroad Museum, Northern California attractions

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