ProperShop Garage Door Services Expands San Diego Presence with Acquisition of Dlouhy Doors

ProperShop acquires Dlouhy Doors, expanding garage door repair, installation, and emergency services across San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProperShop Garage Door Services , a leading provider of residential and commercial garage door repair and installation services, is proud to announce the acquisition of Dlouhy Doors, a trusted name in the San Diego garage door industry for decades. This strategic acquisition brings together two respected companies with a shared commitment to quality workmanship, reliable service, and customer satisfaction.With Dlouhy Doors now part of ProperShop Garage Door Services, San Diego homeowners and businesses can benefit from a broader range of services, enhanced availability, and the expertise of one unified team dedicated to garage door solutions."By bringing Dlouhy Doors into the ProperShop family, we're combining a longstanding local legacy with a modern, full-service operation," Eric from ProperShop Garage Door Services said. "Our goal is simple: provide San Diego customers with the highest level of service and become the garage door experts they can rely on for everything they need, all in one place."The acquisition strengthens ProperShop's ability to serve customers throughout the region while preserving the trusted reputation Dlouhy Doors has built over the years. Customers can now access expanded services through ProperShop's experienced team, including:24/7 emergency garage door repairSame-day service appointmentsResidential and commercial garage door installationsGarage door opener repair and replacementSpring repair and replacementCable repairPanel replacementRoller replacementTrack repair and replacementPreventative maintenance servicesFor years, Dlouhy Doors has been recognized throughout San Diego for its dedication to quality workmanship and dependable customer service. ProperShop Garage Door Services shares those same values, making the acquisition a natural fit for both companies. The transition allows ProperShop to build upon Dlouhy Doors' strong foundation while introducing additional resources, expanded service offerings, and enhanced support for customers throughout the area.As demand for garage door repairs, replacements, and maintenance continues to grow, ProperShop is investing in the people, equipment, and infrastructure needed to provide faster response times and a seamless customer experience. The company's expanded presence in San Diego will help ensure that homeowners and businesses can access professional garage door services whenever they need them.ProperShop Garage Door Services continues to serve homeowners and businesses throughout the greater San Diego area while also operating locations across Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and San Antonio. The company's growth reflects its ongoing commitment to delivering dependable garage door solutions backed by exceptional customer service.Built around its brand promise, "Everything Done Proper," ProperShop has earned a reputation for transparent pricing, guaranteed workmanship, and outstanding customer satisfaction. The company maintains a 4.9-star customer rating and remains focused on providing honest recommendations and lasting solutions for every project."Customers deserve a garage door company they can trust from the first phone call to the final repair or installation," Eric added. "This acquisition allows us to continue investing in our team, our services, and the communities we serve."About ProperShop Garage Door ServicesProperShop Garage Door Services provides professional residential and commercial garage door repair, installation, maintenance, and replacement services. Serving communities throughout California and Texas, the company specializes in garage door openers, springs, cables, panels, rollers, tracks, emergency repairs, and complete garage door installations. Guided by its "Everything Done Proper" philosophy, ProperShop is committed to transparent pricing, guaranteed workmanship, and exceptional customer service.

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