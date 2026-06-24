Troop D Pursuit Leads to Arrest of Wanted Fugitive and Recovery of Stolen Vehicle

Calcasieu Parish – On June 22, 2026, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Ram TRX traveling westbound on Interstate 10 just east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish. The driver, later identified as 43-year-old Derrell Green, refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit continued through Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes before ending on LA 383 (Gray Bluff Road), where the vehicle became disabled in a field. Green exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

Further investigation revealed the Ram TRX had been reported stolen by the Alexandria Police Department. Troopers also learned Green was wanted on multiple warrants through the United States Marshals Service and the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division – Breaux Bridge Field Office.

In October 2024, Troopers attempted to locate Green on a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warrant for his role in a federal conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. During that incident, Green fled from troopers and escaped after abandoning his vehicle. Green remained a wanted fugitive until his arrest on June 22, 2026. He is currently being held as a federal detainee.

Green was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following charges: