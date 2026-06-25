Extended Deep Plane Facelift: Dr. William C. Harris Delivers Natural, Undetectable Results in Beverly Hills

Dr. William C. Harris, double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, founder of Harris Facial Plastics & Aesthetics

As patients seek natural facelift results, Dr. Harris's deep plane technique restores facial structure and jawline definition for long-lasting outcomes.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The deep plane facelift is rapidly becoming the gold standard for patients who want facial rejuvenation that looks completely natural and undetectable. Facelift surgery remains one of the most commonly performed facial cosmetic procedures in the United States, with nearly 80,000 facelifts performed in 2024, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons; a figure that underscores the procedure's continued relevance even as patient preferences shift toward natural, structural outcomes rather than traditional skin-tightening approaches.

At the center of this evolution is double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. William Harris of Beverly Hills, a facial plastic surgeon helping to advance the extended deep plane facelift, one of the most refined techniques in modern facial plastic surgery, through a highly precise, anatomy-driven method designed to restore facial structure rather than simply tighten skin.

The key difference in the deep plane facelift vs. a traditional facelift comes down to the nuances and depth of tissue repositioning. Unlike traditional facelift techniques that primarily tighten the skin and can sometimes create an overly pulled or artificial appearance, the extended deep plane facelift works beneath the surface. By releasing and repositioning the deeper structural layers of the face as a unified system, the technique restores midface volume, jawline definition, and neck contour while allowing the skin to redrape naturally. The result is natural facelift results that refresh the face while maintaining each patient's individual identity and expression.

"The deep plane facelift is one of the most effective techniques for treating facial aging because it repositions the underlying structures, not just the skin," said Dr. Harris. "Patients come to me wanting to look like themselves, just more refreshed and refined. With the extended deep plane technique, that's exactly what we achieve: impactful, undetectable results that hold up beautifully over time."

Dr. Harris' approach has been shaped through advanced fellowship training under respected Stanford facial plastic surgeons Dr. David Lieberman and Dr. Sachin Parikh. He has further refined the technique to enhance precision, facial harmony, and long-term structural support across both the face and neck.

His surgical refinements include extended neck contouring that defines the jawline from chin to angle, as well as meticulous, well-hidden incision techniques designed to minimize visibility during healing. By addressing the deeper muscle and fat compartments of the face and neck, results are engineered to maintain structure and age more gracefully over time compared to more limited approaches.

Recovery is a frequent question among facelift patients. Because the extended deep plane facelift relies on repositioning deeper tissues rather than placing tension on the skin, many patients find the healing process more predictable, and most are comfortable returning to their normal routines within a couple of weeks. Dr. Harris pairs each procedure with a customized aftercare protocol and concierge-level support to make the deep plane facelift recovery as smooth as possible.

As Beverly Hills continues to serve as a global hub for aesthetic innovation, Harris Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics has become a destination practice for patients traveling nationally and internationally for advanced facial rejuvenation. The practice offers virtual consultations, customized pre-surgical planning, and concierge-level coordination for travel and recovery, ensuring access to care regardless of geography.

This combination of surgical refinement and patient-centered experience reflects a broader shift in aesthetic medicine toward precision-based techniques that prioritize natural identity over visible alteration.

To learn more or schedule a consultation with Dr. Harris, visit www.harrisfacialplastics.com or call (310) 880-2117.

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About Dr. William C. Harris

Dr. William C. Harris is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, specializing in facial aging procedures like the deep plane face and neck lift, and his signature Holiday Neck Lift™. Dr. Harris has extensive training and surgical expertise in facial rejuvenation through a myriad of techniques while also offering a wide variety of non-surgical treatment options to help patients meet their aesthetic goals. His attention to detail, customized approach, and natural-looking outcomes have made him popular among working professionals, younger adults, and those seeking subtle but meaningful enhancements.

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