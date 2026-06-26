Montessori Educator Urges Families to Rethink How They Evaluate Childcare in New Podcast Episode

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Conversations for the Beginning Years, produced by Edquisitive Montessori, examines the questions parents often overlook when choosing early childhood care

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new episode of Conversations for the Beginning Years, an early childhood podcast produced by Edquisitive Montessori, examines how families in San Antonio and across the country evaluate childcare, and argues that the most common criteria may not be the most important ones.The episode, hosted by Head of Schools Melissa Zamora and founder Sarit, addresses the reality that most parents begin a childcare search by weighing cost, location, and hours. Zamora, who has spent more than 25 years leading early childhood classrooms, does not dispute that those factors matter, but contends that they leave out the questions most likely to shape a child's development."There is nothing wrong with caring about money and convenience. Every parent does, me included," Zamora said. "But if that is the whole list, you end up picking a safe place to park your child for the day. Not a place that is going to shape who he turns into. Those are two completely different things, and the prices can look identical."The episode draws a distinction between custodial care, which keeps children safe and occupied, and a developmental environment, which treats the early years as a formative period supported by trained educators, intentional classroom design, and a defined educational philosophy.Zamora frames the issue as one of consumer awareness rather than parental fault, noting that informed demand from families can raise standards across an entire market."This is not me telling you to feel guilty," Zamora said. "It is me telling you that you have way more power than you think. If parents across San Antonio started walking into tours and asking harder questions, every program in this city would have to get better to keep up. That is just how it works. What people demand is what they get."The episode offers parents a short set of questions to bring to any tour, intended to help families quickly distinguish whether a program is organized around children's development or around logistics. Zamora notes it reflects the same standard applied across the Edquisitive Montessori campuses in San Antonio and Boerne.The full episode is available on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/5SWFuv7FGnZ7OOcjT38W0V and at edquisitivemontessori.com/conversations.About Conversations for the Beginning YearsConversations for the Beginning Years is an early childhood podcast produced by Edquisitive Montessori, a network of Montessori and STEM early education campuses in San Antonio and Boerne, Texas. Hosted by Head of Schools Melissa Zamora and founder Sarit, the series addresses topics related to parenting and educating children in their earliest years.

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