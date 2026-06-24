Gabriela Fletcher Named to NAHREP’s Prestigious Top 250 Latino Agents List for 2026

The NAHREP Top 250 recognition further solidifies Fletcher’s standing among the nation’s elite real estate professionals and underscores her professinalism

FRANKLIN, TN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gabriela Fletcher, one of Middle Tennessee’s leading real estate professionals, has been recognized as a 2026 NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agent, an honor awarded by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) to the nation’s highest-performing Latino real estate agents.The Top 250 Awards recognize outstanding real estate professionals whose production, leadership, and commitment to homeownership have made a significant impact in communities across the United States. This year’s awards were among the most competitive in the program’s history, with honorees collectively achieving record-breaking levels of production.Recognized as number 35 out of 250 agents across AmericaArticle below“I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive this recognition from NAHREP,” said Fletcher. “This award reflects the trust my clients place in me, the support of my family and community, and my passion for helping families achieve the dream of homeownership. Every transaction represents someone’s future, and I am grateful to be a part of that journey.”Fletcher serves buyers, sellers, investors, and relocating families throughout Nashville, Franklin, Spring Hill, Williamson County, and the greater Middle Tennessee region. Known for her dedication, market expertise, and client-first approach, she has built a reputation as one of the area’s top-producing agents.In addition to her real estate accomplishments, Fletcher is the host of Selling Nashville on The American Dream TV, a nationally recognized lifestyle and real estate television program. Through the show, she highlights local businesses, communities, and real estate opportunities while showcasing the growth and appeal of Middle Tennessee.The NAHREP Top 250 recognition further solidifies Fletcher’s standing among the nation’s elite real estate professionals and underscores her commitment to serving clients with excellence, integrity, and professionalism.“Helping families build wealth through homeownership is more than a career—it’s a calling,” Fletcher added. “I look forward to continuing to serve my clients and community while helping more people achieve their real estate goals.”NAHREP will formally recognize the 2026 Top 250 honorees during its national conference, AVANCE Global, taking place September 16–18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.About Gabriela FletcherGabriela Fletcher is a top-producing real estate professional serving Middle Tennessee and is affiliated with Benchmark Realty. She specializes in residential real estate, relocation, luxury homes, investment properties, and first-time homebuyers. Fletcher is also the host of Selling Nashville on The American Dream TV, where she showcases the people, businesses, and communities that make Middle Tennessee one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.Media Contact:Gabriela FletcherBenchmark Realty615-915-7121GabrielaF@me.comNashvilleHome4Sale.com

Lastest TV SHOW SEGMENT - Selling Nashville

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.