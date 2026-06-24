DirectLend.AI Surpasses $100 Million in Small Business Loan Requests From 1,200+ Users

The AI-powered small business lending platform reports over $100 million in total requested loans within the first 6 months.

Our goal is to help business owners throughout their funding journey, from startups to enterprise, to surface the best lenders and programs available given a businesses current business profile” — William Mingione

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DirectLend.AI, an AI-enabled small business lending platform, announced today that it has surpassed $100 million in requested small business loans from more than 1,200 users within its first six months of operation.

The milestone reflects rising demand from business owners looking for simpler and more efficient ways to access small business lending options, while avoiding large data brokers and lead aggregators.

DirectLend.AI helps small business owners explore lending opportunities by using their lend-match technology to surface a businesses top lender matches in minutes - no application required.

“Our goal is to help business owners throughout their funding journey, from startups to enterprise, to surface the best lenders and programs available given a businesses current business profile” said William Mingione, Founder and Owner of DirectLend AI.

In its first six months, DirectLend.AI reported $110,633,025.02 in total requested loans, $42,026,754 in reported monthly revenue from users, and more than 1,200 users seeking small business financing.

"This milestone shows that small business owners are actively looking for a better way to access capital," said William. "Many business owners need funding to manage cash flow, expand operations, purchase equipment, hire staff, or cover short-term business needs. Our goal is to make the small business loan process easier, faster, and more accessible for everyone."

Small businesses continue to face challenges when searching for funding, including complicated applications, unclear requirements, slow response times, and limited visibility into available lending options. These barriers have accelerated the shift toward technology-driven alternatives. According to the Federal Reserve's 2026 Small Business Credit Survey, the share of small business applicants seeking financing from online fintech lenders grew from 17% in 2020 to 29% in 2025, reflecting a clear and growing preference for digital lending solutions.

That shift is also supported by broader market data. Research from Global Growth Insights projects the global fintech lending market will reach $588.29 billion in 2026, up from $504.54 billion in 2025, with nearly 75% of U.S. borrowers now preferring online loan platforms due to their speed and accessibility.

DirectLend.AI was built to help reduce that friction by giving business owners a more efficient way to request funding and review potential financing paths in minutes. The company's early traction points to a strong need in the market for small business financing tools that are easier to use and designed around the needs of business owners.

"As more businesses look for flexible funding options, technology will continue to play a larger role in small business lending," added Mingione. "DirectLend.AI is focused on helping business owners move through that process with more speed, clarity, and confidence."

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