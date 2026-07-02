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Amynas Announces Positive 6‑Month Stability Data for Antibacterial Pouch, supporting the feasibility of the Amynas Nanobiotics(TM) technology

This is a key milestone for our Antibacterial Pouch program. These results give us confidence that we are on track as we continue to generate additional stability data.” — Freya Cools, PharmD, PhD, Director of R&D

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amynas, Inc. today announced positive six‑month stability data for its Antibacterial Pouch, marking an important milestone in the product’s development. The results demonstrate that Amynas’ novel manufacturing method preserves antibiotic stability within a nanofiber environment, supporting the feasibility of the technology and its continued advancement.

Amynas is focused on developing innovative antibacterial technologies that leverage advanced materials and manufacturing methods to address unmet needs in infection prevention and control related to permanent surgical implants. The antibacterial device ("Antibacterial Pouch") consists of two layers: an antibiotic nanofiber layer biodegrading in 3 weeks and a pro-healing nanofiber layer biodegrading in 3 to 4 months, allowing tissue healing to be synchronized with the biodegradation of the regenerative layer. The newly regenerated healthy tissue around the permanent surgical implant prevents formation of excessive scar tissue and long-term implant adhesion, erosion, and migration.

“This announcement is a key milestone for our Antibacterial Pouch program,” said Freya Cools, PharmD, PhD, Director of R&D at Amynas. “The data confirm that our new manufacturing process of embedding drugs into the nanofibers can ensure antibiotic stability in the nanofiber matrix, which is a key technical challenge in this field. These results give us confidence that we are on track as we continue to generate additional stability data.”

Venture Capital fund Shepherd Ventures III has agreed to lead the first scaling round (likely a Series A round) after Amynas' technology is FDA cleared and ready to scale in its "beachhead" market of cardiovascular implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) and neurostimulator devices (NSDs).

A seed round of up to $7.5 Million is now available to investors with attractive terms prior to a patent grant and FDA clearance in 2028.

About Shepherd Ventures III

Shepherd Ventures III is a Venture Capital Fund specializing in assessing the future performance of founding teams. Like its predecessor Fund II, Shepherd Ventures III focuses on the leadership team as a functional unit to ensure the team remains together and handles major decisions competently in the future.

About Amynas

Amynas is focused on developing innovative antibacterial technologies that leverage advanced materials and manufacturing methods to address unmet needs in infection prevention and control related to surgical implants. We focus on reducing hospital-acquired infections in high-risk patients with Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices, Neurostimulator Devices, and Orthopedic Implant Devices. The company is committed to applying rigorous science to create reliable, high‑quality solutions that support improved patient outcomes.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements, including statements related to future stability results and product development. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. Amynas undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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