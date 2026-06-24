Lane Shift Planned for Avenida Vista Grande Bridge Rehabilitation Project

SANTA FE, N.M., June 24, 2026—Santa Fe County Public Works would like to inform motorists that a traffic control adjustment will take place on the Avenida Vista Grande Bridge beginning June 29, as part of the ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.

Construction activities on the north side of the bridge are nearing completion, and work will transition to the south side of the structure. To accommodate this next phase of construction, traffic will be shifted slightly. Vehicles will be directed to the north side of the bridge while rehabilitation work is performed on the south side.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone, obey all posted traffic control devices, and anticipate minor delays. Access will remain open throughout construction.

Santa Fe County appreciates the public's patience and cooperation as these important improvements are completed to enhance the safety and longevity of the bridge.

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