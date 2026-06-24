Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Roundhead Brewing Beer Garden To Travel To Various Boston Parks

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department today announced the return of Roundhead Brewing’s Beer Gardens, the third annual season of Boston’s first traveling beer garden series.

Bringing food, beverages, and community gathering spaces to parks across the city, Roundhead’s Beer Gardens will visit six Boston parks throughout the summer. The series kicked off earlier this month at Copley Square Park and will continue through September 19.

“We’re excited to bring Roundhead Brewing’s Beer Gardens back for a third season, adding to a summer of vibrant activity across Boston’s parks,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “From festivals and performances to neighborhood gatherings, this series is another way we’re activating public spaces, supporting local businesses, and creating welcoming places for residents and visitors to enjoy all season long.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Roundhead Brewing for a third summer of bringing people together in Boston’s parks,” said Diana Fernandez Bibeau, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation and Deputy Chief of Open Space. “Partnerships like this one help activate our parks while supporting local businesses and creating vibrant spaces to connect and enjoy the outdoors. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike to enjoy the parks in a new way at Roundhead Brewing's Beer Gardens this summer!”

In 2023, the City issued a Request for Proposals for a seasonal mobile outdoor hospitality opportunity that includes alcohol service. This marks the third year of a three-year contract with Hyde Park-based Roundhead Brewing Company. Founded in 2017, Roundhead is Massachusetts’s first Latino-owned brewery.

“We’re happy for this opportunity to work with the City and show what we are doing here at Roundhead,” said Luis Espinoza, Founder of Roundhead Brewing. “We are proud to bring people together in our City to celebrate community and spend time together. That’s our mission – cerveza que reune!”

At each location, Roundhead's Beer Garden Series will operate from Friday to Sunday during the hours of 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Fridays, 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Sundays. At Copley Square Park, the Beer Garden will additionally open on Tuesdays from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. to align with the Copley Square Farmers Market.

The Roundhead's Beer Garden schedule is as follows and can also be found at roundheadbrewing.com/cerveza.

Copley Square Park, Back Bay

June 9 - June 28

Menino Park, Charlestown

July 3 - July 19

Lopresti Park, East Boston

July 24- August 2

Jamaica Pond Pine Bank, Jamaica Plain

August 7- August 23

Adams Park, Roslindale

August 28 - Sept 13

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.

About Roundhead Brewing Company

Roundhead Brewing Company, the first Latino-owned brewery in Massachusetts, is a five-barrel brewery and community taproom located in the Boston neighborhood of Hyde Park. Great beer is the starting point for Roundhead’s mission: cerveza que reúne // beer that brings people together. Roundhead offers small-batch brews with a Latino influence, as well as creative food combinations from the brewery’s own pizza kitchen. Roundhead was awarded 2023 Best Brewery by Boston Magazine. The company is locally owned by Boston residents Luis Espinoza and Craig Panzer, who met each other on the sidelines of their kids’ Jamaica Plain Youth Soccer games. Roundhead Brewing Company operates from the historic Powerhouse at Westinghouse Plaza. Great beer and an inclusive community now fuel the continued success of this neighborhood brewery. More information about Roundhead can be found at Roundheadbrewing.com and on social media (@Roundheadbrew, @alianzaboston).

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