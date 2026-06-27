NOLA Detox Highlights Trauma-Informed Addiction Care for PTSD Awareness Day

For PTSD Awareness Day on June 27, the New Orleans center highlights integrated care for trauma and co-occurring substance use.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of National PTSD Awareness Day on June 27, NOLA Detox and Recovery Center is highlighting its trauma-informed approach to addiction treatment, which helps people whose substance use is rooted in post-traumatic stress and unresolved trauma find lasting recovery across its New Orleans and Slidell locations.

Post-traumatic stress disorder can affect anyone. While it is often associated with combat veterans, PTSD also develops after car accidents, violence, abuse, the sudden loss of a loved one, serious medical events, and the daily pressures carried by first responders and healthcare workers. National data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' National Center for PTSD indicates that roughly 5 percent of American adults experience PTSD in a given year, and that about 6 percent will experience it at some point in their lives.

PTSD and substance use are also closely connected. Many people turn to alcohol or drugs to quiet flashbacks, intrusive memories, anxiety, and sleeplessness, a pattern of self-medication that can quickly progress into dependence. Research consistently shows that individuals living with PTSD are significantly more likely to develop a substance use disorder, and that treating only one condition while ignoring the other frequently leads to relapse.

NOLA Detox is built to close that gap. Rather than treating addiction in isolation, the center addresses co-occurring mental health conditions alongside substance use. Its inpatient addiction treatment program provides 24/7 medically supervised care in a secure residential setting, pairing stabilization with evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, individual and group counseling, and peer support that help patients begin to process trauma in a safe environment.

For many, recovery begins with a medically supervised detox, where around-the-clock nursing care manages withdrawal symptoms and prepares both the body and the mind for deeper therapeutic work. By keeping medical and clinical care under one roof, NOLA Detox ensures that the emotional drivers behind substance use are not left unaddressed once detox is complete.

As patients stabilize, the center's intensive outpatient program offers continued therapy, relapse prevention education, and coping skills training while allowing patients to live at home and maintain work, school, and family commitments. This continuum of care, from detox through residential and outpatient services, reflects the center's belief that recovery should treat the whole person, not a single diagnosis.

Founded by Dan Forman and Chris Copeland, who have each been in recovery for more than a decade, NOLA Detox approaches every patient with the understanding that addiction and trauma are deeply human struggles. This PTSD Awareness Day, the center is reminding the New Orleans community that healing from trauma and healing from addiction belong together, and that compassionate, evidence-based help is available 24/7.

About NOLA Detox and Recovery Center

NOLA Detox and Recovery Center is an award-winning addiction treatment provider based in New Orleans, Louisiana, with locations in New Orleans and Slidell. Voted the number one Best Addiction Treatment Provider in New Orleans by Gambit Weekly's Best of New Orleans in 2024 and 2025, the CARF-accredited center offers medical detox, inpatient and residential treatment, intensive outpatient programs, and recovery residences. NOLA Detox provides same-day admissions and accepts most major commercial insurance plans. For more information, call or text 504-446-1111 or visit www.noladetox.com.

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