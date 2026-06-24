NOUS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED Previews SpatialForm, an Upcoming AI Sports Product Built Around Performance Form

A stylized still frame from the 20-second visual demonstration video for SpatialForm, by NOUS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED. The illustrative graphic shows how phone sports video is processed to reveal a readable 'Performance Form' movement layer.

A 20-second visual demonstration shows SpatialForm's core idea: sports video analysis should understand the athlete behind the shot, not only the ball.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOUS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED, a Hong Kong-based sports technology company, is previewing SpatialForm, an upcoming Personal Athletic Intelligence product designed to turn ordinary Phone Sports Video into Performance Form for tennis movement review.SpatialForm is being developed as a product for understanding the player behind the shot. Instead of simply recording sports moments or capturing highlight clips, SpatialForm is designed to interpret the movement behind each swing: how an athlete prepares, transfers power, reaches contact, and recovers into position for the next ball.Ahead of SpatialForm’s broader public release, the company has published a 20-second visual demonstration showing the product’s central idea: the next step in sports video analysis is not only to understand the ball, but to understand the athlete creating the shot. Product information is available through the company’s official website at https://www.nous.run/ Most consumer sports tools focus on the result of a shot: where the ball landed, how fast it traveled, or what type of shot was played. SpatialForm is being built for the movement information underneath that result: how the athlete loaded, rotated, transferred power, reached contact, and recovered into the next sequence.“Shot tracking explains the ball, but Performance Form explains the player,” said Joseph G., founder of NOUS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED. “A player can hit a clean-looking shot and already be late, off balance, or out of position for the next one. That problem often starts before contact, in a frame most replays make easy to miss. SpatialForm is being developed to turn that hidden movement information into Performance Form.”Performance Form is the core output concept behind SpatialForm. NOUS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED describes it as a readable movement information layer derived from sports video: not a medical report, not a lab-grade motion capture file, and not a coaching replacement.“Performance Form should not be understood as 3D reconstruction, a pose-estimation overlay, or another layer of raw sports data,” said Daniel C., co-founder of NOUS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED. “It is a new readable form: a way for SpatialForm to turn ordinary sports video into an athlete-centered movement representation that makes timing, contact, power transfer, and recovery easier to see, compare, and discuss.”SpatialForm is designed to work from ordinary single-camera phone video without requiring wearable sensors or multi-camera lab setups. From tennis footage, SpatialForm is intended to help make movement cues easier to review, including load phase, hip-torso rotation, power-transfer sequence, contact position, timing, and recovery into the next ball.The company is starting with tennis because the gap between shot outcome and athlete movement is especially visible in the sport. The same ball outcome can come from different movement patterns, and conventional ball tracking alone does not explain how the athlete created the shot, controlled the movement, or recovered into position for the next ball.More information is available at:Official website: https://www.nous.run/ Performance Form: https://www.nous.run/PerformanceForm/ ABOUT NOUS TECHNOLOGY LIMITEDNOUS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED is a sports technology company based in Hong Kong.SpatialForm is the company’s upcoming Personal Athletic Intelligence product: a single-camera product designed to turn ordinary Phone Sports Video into Performance Form, a readable layer of an athlete’s movement, beginning with tennis.The company’s official website is https://www.nous.run/ Product: SpatialFormCompany: NOUS TECHNOLOGY LIMITEDWebsite: https://www.nous.run/ Category: Sports technology · AI sports products · Computer vision · Tennis movement analysis · Personal Athletic Intelligence

SpatialForm: Phone Sports Video to Performance Form

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