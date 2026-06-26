Montessori Educator Examines Why Early Learning Habits Outlast Memorized Content in New Podcast Episode

Conversations for the Beginning Years, produced by Edquisitive Montessori, explores the role of curiosity and independence in early childhood development

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new episode of Conversations for the Beginning Years, an early childhood podcast produced by Edquisitive Montessori, examines a question many parents overlook when evaluating preschool programs: what young children actually retain from their earliest years of learning.The episode, hosted by Head of Schools Melissa Zamora and founder Sarit, argues that specific academic content introduced in the preschool years often fades, while the underlying habits of thinking a child develops tend to endure. Zamora, a Montessori educator with more than 25 years of classroom experience, frames the distinction as one between memorization and the capacity for independent problem-solving."We spend so much energy on what children can recite," Zamora said. "The letters, the numbers, the flash cards. And almost all of it fades. What does not fade is whether a child learned to lean into something hard or learned to sit and wait for an adult to hand them the answer."The episode centers on a framework the hosts return to throughout the series: curiosity as the driver of early learning, and independence as its lasting outcome. According to Zamora, children who are encouraged to ask questions, test ideas, and work through mistakes develop durable thinking skills that extend well beyond any single lesson.The discussion also addresses a common pressure facing early childhood programs. Zamora notes that the demand to demonstrate measurable progress can lead some programs to prioritize correct answers over genuine inquiry."When you give a child the answer too quickly, you think you are helping," Zamora said. "What you are actually telling him is that thinking is somebody else's job. That lesson sticks a lot longer than any worksheet."Zamora connects the theme to the inquiry-based approach used across the Edquisitive Montessori campuses in San Antonio and Boerne, where instruction is designed to guide children toward questions rather than supply conclusions. She suggests parents evaluating early childhood programs consider not how much a child has memorized, but how a child responds when given an unfamiliar problem and no immediate direction.The full episode is available on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/5SWFuv7FGnZ7OOcjT38W0V and at edquisitivemontessori.com/conversations.About Conversations for the Beginning YearsConversations for the Beginning Years is an early childhood podcast produced by Edquisitive Montessori, a network of Montessori and STEM early education campuses in San Antonio and Boerne, Texas. Hosted by Head of Schools Melissa Zamora and founder Sarit, the series addresses topics related to parenting and educating children in their earliest years.

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