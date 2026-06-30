Azzera to Integrate the Energy Web Verified Compute Cloud Into SAF POD to Solve Aviation's Compliance Data Problem

Operators face a problem SAF regulations did not solve.

European emissions verifiers at the table; integration makes SAF claims scalable and auditable

The gap between SAF regulation and SAF infrastructure is widening, not closing.” — Puja Mahajan, CEO at Azzera

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azzera and Energy Web have announced integration of the Energy Web Verified Compute Cloud into Azzera's SAF Proof Of Delivery platform , giving operators SAF compliance claims any auditor or regulator can independently re-trace. The Energy Web Verified Compute Cloud produces tamper-proof records of every calculation, so results can be confirmed without trusting the system that generated them. For operators, weeks of audit prep become evidence verifiable on demand.As ReFuelEU Aviation, EU ETS, UK ETS, and ICAO CORSIA push sustainable aviation fuel from voluntary to mandatory, operators face a problem regulation did not solve: turning multi-format Proofs of Compliance from fuel suppliers into auditable emissions claims. Administrative effort returns less per claim as SAF grows; infrastructure has lagged."We built SAF POD because the gap between SAF regulation and SAF infrastructure is widening, not closing." said Puja Mahajan, CEO of Azzera. "Operators were being asked to substantiate emissions claims with tools built for invoicing. SAF POD treats compliance as a data problem and solves it at the data layer.""The administrative cost of claiming SAF incentives is one of the largest hidden bottlenecks to SAF demand," said Anant Jain, Chief Operating Officer at Azzera. "If an operator has to spend weeks matching SAF documents accurately to flights to pass an audit, the economics of SAF gets harder, not easier. With the Energy Web Verified Compute Cloud layer running underneath SAF POD, we are producing evidence that is auditable by design, not after the fact."The integration follows a joint pilot targeting three weaknesses in SAF claims: evidence not uniquely identifiable across documents, emission factors and formulas that cannot be independently re-traced, and calculations auditors cannot deterministically re-run. Verified Compute solves all three."Trust and transparency are foundational to scaling sustainable aviation fuel markets," said Katy Lohmann, CCO, Energy Web. "Our collaboration with Azzera demonstrates how trusted digital infrastructure and verifiable computing can help establish confidence in SAF-related data, compliance processes, and environmental claims. Together, we are helping to build the digital foundations necessary for aviation's decarbonization journey."Auditors at the Table from Day OneTwo leading European aviation emissions verifiers, Normec Verifavia and ETS Verification GmbH, joined the pilot to shape verification logic, evidence packages, and auditor access protocols inside SAF POD.What This Means for OperatorsFor operators reporting under ReFuelEU, EU ETS, UK ETS, and CORSIA: fewer manual reconciliations, lower disqualification risk, and FEETS-eligible claims from verified data. The beta program is now open to ten operators, two months, no cost. Contact Azzera to join About AzzeraAzzera is a leader in sustainability solutions for commercial and business aviation. Their CELESTE platform supports 45+ operators and 700+ aircraft tails across Europe and North America, tracking 500,000+ flights and 5 million tonnes of emissions. CELESTE covers ReFuelEU, EU ETS, UK ETS, and CORSIA compliance, plus SAF and carbon markets.About Energy WebEnergy Web (energyweb.org) is a global nonprofit organization building and operating open-source digital infrastructure to accelerate the energy transition. Through technologies that enable trusted data exchange, digital identity, and verifiable computing, Energy Web helps organizations create transparent and interoperable solutions for energy and environmental markets.About Normec VerifaviaNormec Verifavia (normecverifavia.com) is a globally recognised leader in aviation emissions verification, accredited under ISO/IEC 17029:2019. Normec Verifavia has verified the emissions of more than 300 commercial airlines across more than 100 countries under EU ETS, UK ETS, Swiss ETS, and ICAO CORSIA. They actively support airlines in their transition to Sustainable Aviation Fuels through dedicated SAF Programme Assurance audits. Their participation in this pilot ensures that the verification outputs are shaped by the auditors who will ultimately rely on them.About ETS Verification GmbHETS Verification GmbH (etsverification.com), headquartered in Germany, is a leading independent verification body specialising in aviation environmental compliance and greenhouse gas assurance. Accredited by the German Emissions Trading Authority (DEHSt), ETS Verification provides verification services under EU ETS, UK ETS, Swiss ETS, ICAO CORSIA, and ReFuelEU. With a broad international client portfolio, ETS Verification supports commercial airlines, cargo operators, business aviation companies, and corporate flight departments worldwide. The company combines extensive aviation-specific expertise with a deep understanding of emissions monitoring, fuel reporting, regulatory compliance, and sustainability requirements.

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