Scalise: Republicans Embrace Solutions, Democrats Embrace Socialism

On Democrats embracing radical socialism:

“I first want to express my condolences to Hakeem Jeffries for the devastating defeat that the voters of New York imposed upon him last night in his own backyard in Democrat primaries. You know, you could call it the Bolshevik Revolution of 2026, but the Mamdani takeover of the Democrat Party is official now. We've been talking about it for months, this move to the Marxist socialist left by the Democrat Party.

“They've become an unrecognizable party. You cannot recognize who the Democrats are anymore. This is surely not your father or grandfather's Democrat Party. They've fully embraced socialism. You look at some of the things that they talk about, it's, you know, they want to defund the police, they want to basically just get rid of the free market capitalist system that we have. And they are backing it up with their votes here in Congress."

On unleashing American energy:

"Our conference chair talked about it in relation to the Working Families Tax Cut. Today we look at global oil prices and they just dropped below $75 a barrel this morning. That's because of President Trump's leadership. And it's also because Republicans worked with President Trump to lower gas prices, to put smart energy policy in place so that we can produce our own energy.

“Now that the president has an agreement, an MOU with Iran, you've seen those prices drop dramatically in the last few days. That would not have happened if we didn't pass laws that opened up American energy exploration everywhere from ANWR in Alaska down to the Gulf of America. We opened it up and every single Democrat voted no because they want higher gas prices. Democrats are not happy about it. They talk about gas prices, but when you see them dropping, it's clear that the reason those prices are dropping is because we passed smart energy policies that every Democrat opposes.”

On House Republicans working to lower costs for American families:

“You're going to continue to see this drumbeat of Republicans focusing on helping make life more affordable for working families on every front. Chairman Hill just talked about it with the housing bill, a really important bill to lower housing costs. We delivered for American families. We did it for energy costs. We're doing it for a number of other issues, and we're not done.

“We're still bringing bills to the floor to address, of course, the funding of government, to have proper, responsible funding of government, we’re going to keep moving those appropriations bills. NDAA is going to be coming up next week to properly fund our nation's defense. We've got a major transportation bill, the Surface Transportation Bill is moving through the committee process. It's been through two committees. It's got Ways and Means still before it comes to the House floor. And I'm sure the Speaker's talked about it because the Speaker's been involved in this directly too.

“We've been working hard on a Reconciliation 3.0 bill. We've done 1.0, 2.0, two reconciliation bills passed with only Republican votes because Democrats just don't care anymore. They don't care about national security. They've all voted against funding our Department of Homeland Security. And what we're focused on now is fraud, trying to get fraud addressed with reconciliation 3.0.

"We are not done working and delivering for the American people while the Democrats are fighting to see how far left to the socialist left they can go."