Smith Names Jessie Lam Vice President of Trading Administration

Jessie Lam, Vice President of Trading Administration

Jessie will optimize the company’s internal processes and drive trader growth in the APAC region

I look forward to strengthening collaboration and developing initiatives that enhance operational excellence, streamline processes, improve productivity, and advance our strategic initiatives” — Jessie Lam, Vice President of Trading Administration at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Jessie Lam to the position of Vice President of Trading Administration. In this role, she will help enhance the business-process framework and foster cohesive communication to bolster the company’s long-term success.“It has been a privilege to grow with Smith over the years, and I am deeply honored by this opportunity,” said Jessie. “I look forward to strengthening collaboration and developing initiatives that enhance operational excellence, streamline processes, improve productivity, and advance the Trading team’s strategic initiatives.”Jessie joined Smith in July 1999 as a Purchasing Agent and held a variety of purchasing roles before being named Business Operations Manager in 2016. One year later, she was named Training Manager, Asia and tasked with building up the next generation of traders. Since then, she has continued to help with daily trading activities, onboarding, and the development of Smith’s online-learning platform as Trader Development Manager, APAC and in her most recent role, Director of Trader Development, APAC.“Jessie is known for her efficiency, patience, and strong relationships with both senior management and trainees, which has earned her immense trust and respect,” said Kent Pang, Chief Trading Officer at Smith. “Whether it be training new employees, facilitating deals, or executing plans alongside the Smith leadership team, she always strives for perfection and applies herself to every task. There is truly no one better to tackle the challenges of this role than Jessie.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.4 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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