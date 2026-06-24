Mark Lynd Launches Six AI and Cybersecurity Keynotes Leaders Can Act On the Next Day

Mark speaking at international conference

Proven across 250-plus keynotes, workshops, and tabletops, each talk turns AI and cyber risk into actionable decisions, built from real frontline work.

Executives do not need another talk about how scary AI is. They need to know what to ask, what to decide, and who owns the risk. That is what these keynotes deliver.” — Mark Lynd

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to numerous requests, Mark Lynd has launched six new keynotes built to help leaders, boards, and senior executives make confident AI decisions. Lynd is a 5x CEO, CIO, and CISO, 3x Author, ranked by Thinkers360 among the top five global thought leaders for AI and cybersecurity. He advises boards and C-suites on AI and cyber decisions nearly every business day, with hands-on work on 400-plus AI and Cybersecurity projects.Lynd has delivered 250-plus keynotes, workshops, and tabletops to audiences of 50 to 5,000-plus. His stages include RSA Conference, Dell Technologies World, ESPN, Oracle CloudWorld, and IBM Think. His brand partners include T-Mobile, Dell, Cisco, Oracle, IBM Watson, and Intel.These six talks run through the intersection of AI and cybersecurity, where adoption outruns the decisions that govern it. The two share the same attack surface, because every model, pipeline, and agent endpoint is a target for poisoning, prompt injection, and data exfiltration. Treat security as a design constraint and it lets AI scale safely. Treat it as an afterthought and it becomes the reason the project never ships.The Board's AI AgendaBoards answer for AI risk they often cannot see. This session gives directors the questions to put to management and a one-page oversight framework for the next board meeting.Leading at the Speed of AIAI forces leaders to decide faster than they would like. Where to invest, where to wait, what to let employees use. Lynd gives executives a clear way to make those calls.The Employee You Never HiredAI agents now do real work with broad access and little supervision. The real issue is accountability. Lynd lays out who owns an agent and how to keep control as agents multiply across the organization.Trust in the Age of AIWhen a voice, a face, or a signature can be faked, trust becomes a leadership problem, not only a security one. Mark walks executives through an approval process strong enough that a fake cannot move money or force a decision.The AI Your Team Uses Without Telling YouEmployees already feed sensitive data into AI tools no one approved, and bans fail because the tools are too useful. The session covers where that data goes and how to give people safe AI they will use.How I Would Break into Your Company with AI in 30 DaysTold from the attacker's seat, this talk shows how an adversary would use AI to study, fool, and breach a company in a month, then names the moves that shut those paths down.What Your Audience Takes HomeEvery talk sends leaders home with valuable information from the frontlines that gives them the ability to make actionable decisions and measurable progress.“Mark delivers operational insight from the front lines,” said Jo Peterson, CIO of Clarify360. “Our audience of CISOs and security leaders left with practical strategies they could implement immediately.”“Mark stands apart. His credibility is built through the work he does every day in the field,” said Shira Rubinoff, CEO of The Cybersphere Group.“Mark had our audience engaged from the first minute to the last,” said Darjon Bittner, President of D2 Digital Designs. “We had planners and CIOs still asking him questions thirty minutes after the session ended.”Why It Matters Now“Executives do not need another talk about how scary AI is,” said Mark Lynd. “They need to know what to ask, what to decide, and who owns the risk. That is what these keynotes deliver.”Every keynote is personalized and right-sized for chapter events through large conferences, and built on live discussion. Mark tailors each after a 15-minute discovery call, and dates fill three to six months out. Talks run 30 to 120 minutes, in person, virtual, or hybrid. See the keynote topics, watch the speaker reel, and check availability at https://marklynd.com/speaking About Mark LyndMark is a 5x CEO, CIO, & CISO, and 3x Author that advises C-suites and executive on building efficient and resilient organizations. Learn more and book him at https://marklynd.com . He also publishes Cybervizer and AI Bursts, newsletters read by thousands of technology and security worldwide.Booking and Media ContactFor booking and media inquiries, visit https://marklynd.com/contact or tiffany@marklynd.com

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