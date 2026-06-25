JAMBOREE AND CITY OF WEST SACRAMENTO OPEN THE BRIDGE AT WEST GATEWAY BRINGING 60 NEW AFFORDABLE APARTMENT HOMES

Jamboree Housing Corporation

With Jamboree’s “building for good” foundation, residents are provided housing with wrap-around services.

The Bridge at West Gateway helps more families put down roots, build stability, and transform their lives while strengthening the community.” — Laura Archuleta, President and CEO of Jamboree. "

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (June 25, 2026) – Jamboree Housing Corporation (Jamboree), in partnership with the West Sacramento Housing Development Corporation, the City of West Sacramento, California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), J.P. Morgan, and regional and local leaders, today celebrated the grand opening of The Bridge at West Gateway (The Bridge), a new affordable housing community providing 60 apartment homes for working families in West Sacramento.The Bridge is the sister property to West Gateway Place, which has served residents since 2017, and expands affordable housing opportunities in a region where rising housing costs continue to place pressure on working families. It is also Jamboree’s second community in West Sacramento.“Living here has allowed me to focus on school,” said Sherise Graham, a resident at The Bridge at West Gateway. “I’m able to stay on track with my credits without having to choose between paying for classes and paying rent.”The four-story community features two residential wings connected by a pedestrian bridge and includes 27 one-bedroom, 18 two-bedroom, and 14 three-bedroom apartment homes, including one 2 bedroom manager's unit. Designed to support family stability and long-term success, The Bridge offers residents access to community amenities, resident services, and convenient connections to jobs, schools, transportation, and essential resources.The City of West Sacramento played a critical role in developing The Bridge, contributing $7.2 million from its Housing Trust Fund, $3.3 million in land value, and $2 million from HOME Program Income funds.“The Bridge represents our commitment to ensuring West Sacramento remains a place where working families can build stability, access opportunity, and create a brighter future for the next generation,” said Mayor Martha Guerrero. “By investing in developments such as The Bridge, we are signaling to others that West Sacramento is a place you want to live, work, and play. We are proud to partner with organizations like Jamboree that share our vision of a city.”“The true measure of a community is not simply how it grows, but how it creates opportunities for people from all walks of life”, said Councilmember Quirina Orozco. “This investment is expanding access to quality housing and strengthening not only our housing landscape, but the social fabric that makes West Sacramento a welcoming and vibrant place for generations to come.”The Bridge was made possible through an innovative financing structure that combined state and local investment to create affordable housing opportunities for West Sacramento families. The California Department of Housing and Community Development provided more than $24.8 million through the California Housing Accelerator Program and an additional $11.2 million through its Multifamily Housing Program.“We are thrilled to join our local partners in welcoming 60 new affordable homes to provide a stable foundation for West Sacramento families,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “The Bridge at West Gateway will expand housing opportunity for community members in a resource-rich neighborhood closely connected to jobs and transit.”Unlike many affordable housing developments that rely on Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity financing, The Bridge utilized a unique funding approach that leveraged public resources to move the development forward and deliver much-needed housing.J.P. Morgan provided $34.8 million in construction financing that helped transform the vision for The Bridge into a completed community. The investment reflects the important role public and private sector partnerships play in expanding access to affordable housing throughout California.Residents of The Bridge will pay affordable rents based on household income, providing stability for families earning between 30% and 60% of Area Median Income. Six homes are reserved for families earning 20% of Area Median Income who are at risk of homelessness."One of the questions every city should ask is whether the people who work there can afford to live there," said Laura Archuleta , President and CEO of Jamboree. "The Bridge at West Gateway helps more families put down roots, build stability, and transform their lives while strengthening the community."Located just west of the Sacramento River, the 71,049-square-foot development features an outdoor courtyard with a children's tot lot, youth lounge, and a large community room with a kitchen that supports childcare, youth programming, and resident services. These amenities are designed to foster community connections and provide opportunities for residents of all ages to thrive. Jamboree is partnered with Yolo County Children’s Alliance to provide onsite resident services such as after-school tutoring programs, financial literacy classes, and other services that are crucial to the well-being of residents.The community is situated near several of West Sacramento's most popular destinations and amenities, including River Walk Park, Sutter Health Park, Mill Street Pier, and The Barn. Residents also have convenient access to public transportation, employment centers, grocery stores, medical clinics, and the Arthur F. Turner Community Library.With its central location and multiple transit options, residents can easily connect to jobs and services throughout West Sacramento and downtown Sacramento by bicycle, scooter, bus, and future light rail service.ABOUT JAMBOREE: Jamboree Housing Corporation (Jamboree) is an award-winning, broad-based nonprofit housing development company that develops, acquires, renovates, and manages permanently affordable rental and ownership housing throughout California for 25,000+ residents -- working families, veterans, seniors, transitional age youth, and people with special needs. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Irvine, CA, Jamboree is a leading community development organization committed to sustaining excellence with high quality affordable housing that benefits the environment, economy and local communities. Jamboree currently oversees a portfolio of affordable housing with ownership interest in more than 11,200 homes across 110 communities in California. Resident services with designated staff that foster learning, health and wellness, and community building are offered onsite at many Jamboree properties.For more information, visit jamboreehousing.com and follow Jamboree on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram at @JamboreeHousing.City of West Sacramento: Public Information Officer Lanaya Lewis(916) 607-3027lanayal@cityofwestsacramento.org

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