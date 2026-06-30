ThreatCaptain Launches Gen IV SaaS Revenue Engine to Translate Cyber Risk Into Financial Impact

ThreatCaptain Launches Gen IV Platform August 3rd

New Platform Empowers MSPs to Find Opportunities, Win Business, and Accelerate Revenue Growth

ThreatCaptain transforms IT from a cost center to a tool for preventing harm.” — Greg Bugbee, CISO of Novus Insight

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThreatCaptain, a cybersecurity sales enablement platform built exclusively for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the launch of its Gen IV Revenue Engine. This comprehensive SaaS platform bridges the communication gap between technical IT teams and corporate leadership by translating complex cyber exposures into concrete financial terms that CEOs and CFOs immediately understand."For too long, MSPs have been forced to sell through technical reports while business leaders struggle to see the financial value," said Brad Powell, President and Co-Founder of ThreatCaptain. "Gen IV bridges that gap so executive decisions happen faster and trust grows deeper."The platform's real-world business impact is proven for MSPs."ThreatCaptain transforms IT from a cost center to a tool for preventing harm,” says Greg Bugbee, CISO of Novus Insight.Novus Insight integrated ThreatCaptain into their vCIO program, landing over $80,000 USD in professional services revenue within the first three months. They surpassed $1 million USD in new annual recurring revenue in 2025, proving ThreatCaptain is a true growth engine for consultative MSPs.A Modular Approach to the MSP Growth LifecycleThe Gen IV Revenue Engine maps directly to an MSP's growth lifecycle through three interconnected, modular suites:1. The Anchor Suite: Delivers prospecting intelligence tailored for the managed services industry. Features include an AI-powered ICP Lead Discovery Engine, geography targeting, and white-labeled lead-gen website widgets.2. The First Mate Suite: The core platform that transforms technical findings into strategic business conversations. Features Cyber Financial Impact Analysis (CIFA); CIS, and NIST; risk-likelihood modeling; cyber insurance readiness scoring; and the BEAKON AI assistant.3. The Admiral Suite: Designed to continuously demonstrate value, improve client retention, and unlock long-term revenue. Features a Client Risk Registry, a specialized Quarterly Business Review (QBR) Engine, and automated service roadmaps.Native Integrations & Trusted DataGen IV features financial impact simulations that estimate realistic dollar losses from downtime, investigations, and notifications. This is driven by ThreatCaptain's Trusted Data Engine, powered by authoritative industry benchmarks, including the MITRE ATT&CKFramework, Verizon DBIR, and IBM insights. To fit seamlessly into existing workflows, the platform launches with certified native integrations for ConnectWise PSA and HubSpot.Early Registration Is Now OpenMSPs can now register for ThreatCaptain’s Gen IV Revenue Engine. Those who enroll in the Anchor Suite during June and July will receive 1,000 complimentary leads and lock in exclusive promotional pricing ahead of the full market launch in early August 2026.To learn more, schedule a live demonstration, or apply for the Early Registration, visit ThreatCaptain.com About ThreatCaptainThreatCaptain is the premier MSP Revenue Engine. Founded by channel and sales veterans, ThreatCaptain combines advanced statistical risk modeling with trusted industry data to translate technical threats into clear financial impacts, empowering revenue leaders, sales teams, and vCIOs to confidently justify security budgets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.