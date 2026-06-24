Harnett County Invites the Community to a 18th Century Costume Ball Celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

The Harnett County America 250 Committee invites residents and community members to celebrate the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary by attending the Cornelius Harnett Rural North Carolina America 250 Ball. This costume ball will be an evening of history, music, and community spirit inspired by the Revolutionary era.

The costume ball will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm at the Harnett County Resource Center and Library, 455 McKinney Parkway, Lillington, NC.

Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased on Eventbrite here.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in formal 18th century attire including dresses and suits. The event will include reenactments, music, food, and more.

The costume ball marks the beginning of a series of events planned by the Harnett County America 250 Committee. Throughout the commemoration, Harnett County will explore and highlight the history of the Revolutionary War, the significant contributions of Cornelius Harnett, and the stories that helped shape both our county and our nation.

Jheri Hardaway is a volunteer on the Harnett County America 250 Committee and serves as the Community Engagement Committee Chair. She has played an instrumental role in planning the ball and is excited to see months of hard work come to fruition.

“In observance of the United States Semi quincentennial, Harnett County America 250 Committee will lead several initiatives aimed to bridge the gap between Harnett County’s storied past and its vibrant future. The Cornelius Harnett Rural North Carolina America 250 Ball will empower the community with fellowship and high engagement in costume storytelling. Our costume ball will help us ensure the America 250 celebration is both insightful and historically significant. We are thrilled to make Harnett County’s impact on America 250 Celebrations impactful and memorable,” said Hardaway.

The Harnett County America 250 Committee encourages residents to stay tuned for additional events and opportunities to celebrate throughout the anniversary period. Harnett County is participating in a statewide initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.