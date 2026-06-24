Democratic Party Descends Further into Extremism as Radical Wing Tightens Grip on New Jersey

COLTS NECK, New Jersey — The New Jersey Republican Party today warned that the Democratic Party is facing a growing identity crisis as its far-left wing continues to gain influence, pushing out longtime Democrats and embracing increasingly radical positions that are out of step with the vast majority of New Jersey families.

Just one day after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrated another wave of victories by Democratic Socialist-backed candidates who defeated establishment Democrats in congressional primaries, the warning signs for New Jersey Democrats have become even clearer. From New York to New Jersey, the party’s activist wing is no longer on the fringe. It’s taking control.

“The Democratic Party of New Jersey is being pulled further left by activists and political extremists,” said NJGOP Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon. “The party that claims to represent working families is increasingly controlled by voices that embrace division, excuse radicalism, and prioritize ideology over common sense.”

The New Jersey Republican Party pointed to a growing list of Democratic candidates and elected officials whose records reflect just how far left the party has moved:

Adam Hamawy has defended the “Blind Sheikh,” convicted in connection with the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, while calling for the abolition of ICE, the dismantling of the Department of Homeland Security, and defunding America’s military.

has defended the “Blind Sheikh,” convicted in connection with the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, while calling for the abolition of ICE, the dismantling of the Department of Homeland Security, and defunding America’s military. Analilia Mejia has campaigned on the same radical agenda championed by Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

has campaigned on the same radical agenda championed by Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Rebecca Bennett has embraced progressive policies, supported efforts to impeach President Trump, and acknowledged she wants to raise taxes on hardworking New Jersey families.

has embraced progressive policies, supported efforts to impeach President Trump, and acknowledged she wants to raise taxes on hardworking New Jersey families. Zohran Mamdani‘s political movement just helped unseat multiple Democratic incumbents in New York congressional primaries, demonstrating that Democratic Socialist activists are increasingly replacing establishment Democrats throughout the region.

“New Jersey Democrats aren’t just moving left. They’re racing there,” Hanlon continued. “The same movement reshaping New York politics is gaining ground here in New Jersey. Candidates like Mamdani, Hamawy and Mejia aren’t outliers. They’re the future of today’s Democratic Party.”

As Democrats continue their internal struggle between establishment politicians and an increasingly influential far-left movement, Republicans say New Jersey voters deserve leaders focused on affordability, public safety, economic opportunity, and responsible government. Not ideological battles.

“While Democrats fight each other over who can be more extreme, Republicans remain focused on lowering costs, making New Jersey more affordable, and delivering results for the people who call the Garden state home,” Hanlon concluded.



About the NJGOP

The New Jersey Republican State Committee is the official entity of the Republican National Committee and represents more than 1.6 million Republicans registered in New Jersey. For more information, visit NJGOP.org.

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