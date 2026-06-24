MDMR certifies youth state saltwater finfish record for June

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified a youth state saltwater fishing record for the month of June. Using conventional tackle, Finn Lipps, 14, of Ocean Springs set the record for Atlantic Tripletail (Lobotes surinamensis) with a fish weighing 23 pounds, 7.04 ounces. Photo courtesy MS Department of Marine Resources Finn Lipps with Atlantic Tripletail

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