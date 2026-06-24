Higgins Announces Roundtable on the Biden Administration’s Unaccompanied Alien Children Crisis

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement Chairman Clay Higgins (R-La.) today announced a roundtable titled “Catch and Release, Lose and Forget: Addressing the Crisis of Unaccompanied Alien Children—Part II.” This roundtable follows a July 23, 2025 hearing where members of the Subcommittee reviewed how, during the Biden Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could not effectively monitor the location and status of hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied alien children released from the custody of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). During the roundtable, Members will bring public attention to the ongoing crisis of unaccompanied alien children in the United States and highlight efforts the Trump Administration is taking to locate these missing children.

“The Biden Administration turned a blind eye to the harm its lax immigration policies have had on unaccompanied alien children, causing many of them to fall victim to criminal trafficking rings. Many children remain missing to this day. This roundtable will highlight the ongoing impacts of the Biden Administration’s failure to curb immigration abuse and explore how Congress can help further the Trump Administration’s efforts to identify and protect unaccompanied alien children,” said Subcommittee Chairman Higgins.

WHAT: “Catch and Release, Lose and Forget: Addressing the Crisis of Unaccompanied Alien Children – Part II”

DATE: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

TIME: 2:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

PARTICIPANTS:

Jarrod Sadulski, PhD, Vice President & Co-Founder, GUARD Against Trafficking

Chris Clem, Chief Patrol Agent, U.S. Border Patrol (Retired)

Julio Rosas, Field Reporter, MostlyPeaceful.media

WATCH: The roundtable is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.