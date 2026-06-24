Certiprof Announces Free Global Access to AI Agent Manager™ (AIAM™) Official Study Materials Throughout June

We are seeing unprecedented enterprise adoption of advanced agentic tools, from Google Cloud's reasoning engines to dynamic Claude multi-agent setups” — Ismael Ramírez, CEO at Certiprof

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certiprof , a premier global certification body, has announced that it is opening free access to its official preparation materials for the AI Agent Manager™ Professional (AIAM™) certification. To support the global workforce in adapting to autonomous AI workflows, professionals worldwide can download the complete self-study guide and program blueprint at zero cost through June 30.As enterprise technology shifts from basic generative chat models toward complex, autonomous frameworks—such as Google Vertex AI Agent Builder and Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 workflow automations—companies are struggling with implementation and governance. The AI Agent Manager™ credential explicitly addresses this vulnerability, equipping managers to oversee autonomous workflows, manage data risks, and deploy intelligent enterprise agents."We are seeing unprecedented enterprise adoption of advanced agentic tools, from Google Cloud's reasoning engines to dynamic Claude multi-agent setups," said Ismael Ramírez, Co-Founder of Certiprof. "However, the tools are only as good as the governance behind them. By opening up our official AIAM™ study materials this June, Certiprof aims to democratize enterprise-grade AI education and train the leaders who will orchestrate these digital workforces."Core Focus Areas of the Free June Training Track:1. AI Agent Governance & Strategy: Learning how to align autonomous systems with corporate objectives.2. Risk Mitigation: Addressing security protocols specific to interconnected systems like Google Workspace Extensions and third-party API integrations.3. Operational Execution: Frameworks to measure the ROI, efficiency, and accuracy of active organizational agents.4. Special Launch Incentive: While the educational texts are completely free to download during June, professionals ready to validate their expertise can apply the official voucher code AITRACK26 at checkout for regional exam discounts.The complimentary materials are available for instant download exclusively via Certiprof's official platform for the remainder of June.About Certiprof:Certiprof is a leading global certification body dedicated to empowering professional development through standard-setting credentials. Partnering with elite tech ecosystems, Certiprof helps individuals and organizations validate skills required for the modern digital economy.

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