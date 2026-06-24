Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Celebrates 25 Years of Franchise Excellence

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

Our franchise system was built around helping independent brokers achieve sustainable growth while maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit that makes their businesses unique.” — Bill Scavone, President, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. is proudly celebrating 25 years of helping independent real estate brokerages thrive and grow through a proven franchise system built on industry-leading systems, tools, training and support. Over the past quarter century, the franchisor has empowered real estate owners across the country with resources needed to succeed in an ever-changing industry.Established in 2001 by Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, the franchise organization was created to provide brokerage owners with a comprehensive business model for operating, managing and marketing their companies in an increasingly competitive real estate landscape.Since opening in 2001 and signing its first office the following year, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has expanded its franchise network to more than 320 offices serving markets in over 40 states. In 2025, the franchise expanded internationally for the first time, securing licensing agreements with leading companies in Portugal and Aruba. Over its history, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has earned national recognition as a top residential real estate franchise on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list and has been named a top franchise in owner satisfaction by Franchise Business Review for 11 consecutive years.“It’s been amazing to see the growth of our franchise system over the years, from our expansion across the country to now reaching international markets,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “What makes this 25-year milestone even more special is the culture we’ve built together over the years. The support we provide our franchisees and the collaborative culture they have built together have been driving forces behind the success of our franchise system. Our franchisees truly believe in sharing ideas, supporting each other’s success, and working together to grow stronger as a network. That culture continues to set us apart.”Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has continually evolved its franchise offering to stay at the forefront of the real estate industry and provide affiliates with innovative tools and resources to support their success. The company introduced a refreshed brand identity in 2017, while continuing to enhance its technology and marketing platforms through strategic partnerships with companies such as Inside Real Estate and MAXA. The franchisor also expanded and modernized its online University learning platform to provide agents and brokers with ongoing access to training, business development resources and professional education. In addition, the franchisor has forged partnerships with dozens of preferred vendors to connect franchisees with trusted business solutions designed to help them operate more efficiently and grow their businesses.“Our franchise system was built around helping independent brokers achieve sustainable growth while maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit that makes their businesses unique,” added Scavone. “Our system has always remained committed to delivering the tools, technology, training, and support our affiliates need to thrive in any market environment.”Today, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates continues to expand its footprint while focusing on delivering resources and solutions that help brokers navigate changing market conditions and position their businesses for future success.For more information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., visit weichertfranchise.com or call 877-533-9007.# # #About Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.: Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. is a top real estate franchisor established in 2001 by Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, which has been in operation since 1969. The company provides a clearly defined business model for operating, managing, and marketing a real estate brokerage, along with industry-leading technology, marketing tools, and support. Its first affiliate opened in 2002, and the franchise network has since grown to over 320 offices, serving markets in over 40 states. The company has appeared on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list as a top residential real estate franchise and been identified by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise in owner satisfaction 11 years in a row. For more information about Weichert, visit Weichert.com . For more information about franchise opportunities, visit WeichertFranchise.com.Each Weichertfranchised office is independently owned and operated.

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